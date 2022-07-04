FG calls for equity, fairness as admission into unity colleges begins

THE Federal Government on Monday directed that the admission processes into the 110 unity colleges must adhere strictly to the principles of fairness, equity and good conscience.

Minister of Education, Malam Adamu Adamu, gave this charge to the principals of the Federal Government Colleges who have converged on Benin City, the Edo State capital to kick-start the 2022 admissions.

Adamu told the principals that they must be guided by the principles of fairness, equity and good conscience in the conduct of the admission.

In a message to the body of principals handling the exercise, the minister emphasized that every part of the country must be given a sense of belonging in the admission exercise, adding that the process must reflect the ideals of the founding fathers of unity colleges as centers of academic excellence and models for states and private schools as well as instruments for National integration and unity.

A statement by the Director, Press and Public Relations, Mr Ben Bem Goong, in Abuja, said the Adamu’s message was delivered at the opening ceremony by the Director Senior Secondary Education, Hajia Binta Abdulkadir.

The minister said, “if we are to produce responsible citizens, we must stick to the rules inorder to make the right choices of qualified candidates as a foundation for future academic excellence”.

He reminded the principals that they should stick to the national policy of the ratio of one teacher to forty students per class in line with United Nations Educational Sciencestific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) regulations, adding that carrying capacity must be adhered to.

ALSO READ FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE





Adamu emphasized that candidates who have applied for admission into unity schools outside of their immediate communities should be given priority.

The minister also directed principals to adhere strictly to the criteria for the selection which is 60 per cent national merit, 30 per cent equality of states and 10 percent exigency.

Earlier in her welcome address, the Chairperson of Principals of Federal Unity Colleges who is also the Principal of Queens Collage Lagos, Dr Tokunbo Yakubu-Oyinloye said government’s guidelines on merit and equality of states would be followed strictly so as to get the best candidates for the nation’s unity colleges.

Goong, added that one of the highlights of the opening ceremony was a guided tour of the host college, Federal Government Girls College Benin, which is wearing a brand new look, more like a university campus than a secondary school.

The Principal of the college, Mrs Aghedo Osamediame, who led her colleagues on the guided tour said, the brand new look of the college has been made possible courtesy of the intervention of the ministry.