The killings in Mangu local government area of Plateau State took another frightening dimension on Saturday when gunmen killed a community leader, the Ardo of Panyam, Alhaji Adamu Idris Gabdo.

Nigerian Tribune learned that the late Ardo was waylaid along Panyam to Mangu road and shot at close range by the gunmen, while the reason for his killing is yet to be known.

The Transition Implementation Committee Chairman of Mangu Local Government Area of the state, Hon. Markus Artu, who confirmed the incident in a statement made available to newsmen in Jos, condemned in totality the killing of the Ardo of Panyam.

Hon. Artu described the killing as barbaric and an act of criminality by enemies of Plateau who are against the peace being enjoyed in the state.

The council boss assured the people of Mangu that the security operatives are on the trail of the perpetrators of the evil act and will soon be arrested and made to face the wrath of the law.

Artu, who strongly condemned the incident, said it is unfortunate that such an incident could occur when the people of the council had since resolved to live in peace with each other, irrespective of tribe or religion, and would not allow anyone to come between them.

He described the incident as a deliberate act by hoodlums who are bent on throwing the council area into another round of chaos at a time when relative peace has been achieved and the people are returning to their ancestral homes due to so many efforts made by the state government under the leadership of State Governor Barr. Caleb Mutfwang.

While appealing for calm amongst residents of the council area, Hon. Artu called on citizens to go about their lawful activity and cautioned them against taking the laws into their own hands as the government is doing everything possible to sustain the peace already being enjoyed in the State.

READ ALSO FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE