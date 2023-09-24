The National Directorate of Employment (NDE) has commenced vocational and technical training for no fewer than twenty-five youths across the 16 Local Government Areas of the state.

The Director General of NDE, Abubakar Fikpo, who spoke during the flag-off in Ado-Ekiti, the state capital, explained that the exercise was under the agency’s new Youth Transformation Training Scheme.

Represented by the state coordinator, Sanusi Akeem, he stated that the training would involve skills in catering, plumbing, bricklaying, and other demand-driven vocations and marketable trades.

He added that the youths would also be trained in technical skills such as computer programming, auto mechanics, and others towards solving societal problems and making revenue for themselves.





The DG said the new scheme was introduced to address the increasing unemployment rate in society by training the youths on skills that are relevant in present-day society for self-reliance and financial independence.

The NDE boss said, ” It is a long-term scheme that will gainfully engage Nigerian youths in demand-driven and marketable trades (especially technical skills) like Computer Programming, Generator Repair, Auto-Mechanic, Welding, Fashion Designing, Catering, Battery Charging, Bricklaying, Painting, Plumbing, POP, Aluminium Fabrication, Carpentry, Tiling, Electrical Installation and so on; some lasting 6 months, some 12 months and some 18 months.

” This scheme is also designed to meet up with the advancing world of today so that Nigerian youths can continue to be relevant in the trending labour market and to give them an edge over white-collar jobs.

” You are lucky to be among the 25 beneficiaries recruited in Ekiti State, covering Bricklaying, Catering, Fashion Designing, and Electrical Installation.

” I, therefore enjoin you to be serious and focused. Learn and gain expertise in your chosen skill and be your own master. Be an employer of labour and generate money for yourself. Do not expect the government to do everything for you; this opportunity you are given, maximize it.”

