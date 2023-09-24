The federal government expressed determination to support the Global Partnership For Education (GPE) Programmes in Nigeria in order to achieve accelerated growth in the Sector.

Minister of State for Education, Honourable Yusuf Tanko Sununu, said this in Abuja when he received officials of the Global Partnership for Education led by the Senior Education Specialist and Country Team Lead, Morten Sisgaard of the Republic of Denmark.

Director of Press and Public Relations, Mr Ben Bem Goong, in a statement on Sunday in Abuja, said Sununu, also at the event, reassured Nigerians and development partners that the current administration of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has the political will and resolve to transform and make positive impact across the education sector.

Sununu added that the current administration has a clear vision of what it wants to achieve in the education sector, namely, the provision of qualitative, accessible, and affordable Education for all Nigerians, maintaining that Government is thinking outside the box to deliver on its promises to the sector.

Speaking earlier, the Leader of the Delegation, Senior Education Specialist, and Country lead, Morten Sisgaard, informed the Minister that GPE has key programmes in Nigeria, including a US $100M Partnership project (2015 – 2020) aimed at improving Access and quality Basic Education in Kastina, Kano, Kaduna (KK States) as well as Jigawa & Sokoto States.

Other Programs, according to Morten, include a COVID-19 response grant of US $15m and US $20m accelerated funding, targeted at delivering equitable programming to address emerging challenges in delivering quality education in the fragile States of Borno, Yobe, and Adamawa.

Other projects include; the $125M Education sector implementation grant for transforming Education systems at the State level.

US $15.4m for reaching out to School children in Kaduna State and a US $117.59M for system Transformation Grant.

On the working visit team with Morten Sigsaard were the Senior Education Advisor at the British High Commission in Abuja, Mr. Ian Attfield, and Dilip Parajuli, a Senior Economist and Education Specialist at the World Bank.

