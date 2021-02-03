Gunmen kill 2 in Plateau

Two persons identified as Raphael Bawa and Mabo Aga have been shot dead by gunmen in Bassa local government area of Plateau State.

A source close to the community told Tribune Online learnt that Bawa was ambushed on Tuesday by gunmen suspected to be herdsmen at about 8:30 pm along Dundu-Maiyanga road in the local government and was shot dead.

It was learnt that shortly after the incident which occurred in Irigwe Chiefdom on Tuesday evening, the gunmen also shot another villager identified as Mabo Agah, the later was rushed to the nearby hospital where he died in the early hour of Wednesday following a complication from the gunshots injuries he sustained.

The National President of the Irigwe Youths Movement, Ezekiel Bini who confirmed the incident said the unfortunate incident occurred at about 8:30 pm on Tuesday when the two of them were returning from a neighbouring village adding the gunmen suspected to be Fulani herdsmen opened fire on them along Dundu -Maiyanga road in the local government.

“After the attack, the Fulani militia regrouped and advanced to a nearby village to attack them again. When our people got wind of the situation, they mobilized themselves to push back the assailants and in the process, the Fulani militia shot one of our youths whose name is Mabo Agah. Agah who is 40 years with one wife and a child was rushed to the hospital but he died this morning.

The Youth President who described the situation as unfortunate said that the incidents had been reported to the Commander in charge of Sector 3 of the Special Task Force maintaining peace in the area as well as the Divisional Police Officer in the Council Area whom he said had summoned a meeting between the natives and the Fulani community on how to resolve the problem.

When contacted on phone the State Police Public Relations Officer, ASP Gabriel Ubah Ogabah replied with an SMS “Sorry, I am in a meeting, I will call you when I am through.”

