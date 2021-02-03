Again, DSS warns against alleged plans to cause ethnic, religious violence

The Department of State Services (DSS) on Wednesday again warned against alleged plans by some persons and groups to exploit some fault lines to cause ethnoreligious violence in some parts of the country.

This was contained in a statement made available to newsmen in Abuja by the Spokesperson of the Service, Dr Peter Afunanya, recalls that the service had on January 11, this year issued an alert of alleged plans by some elements working with external forces to incite religious violence across the country.

The Service the targeted states as Sokoto, Kano, Kaduna, Plateau, Rivers, Oyo, Lagos and those in the South East.

It said the plans were to cause inter-religious conflicts and use their foot soldiers to attack some worship centres, religious leaders, personalities as well as key and vulnerable points.

Afunanya said the latest developments on the alert indicated desperate efforts by these groups to subvert public order.

He stated that persons have continued to resort to inciting, unguarded and divisive statements, acts and to pit citizens against one another in order to apparently inflame the embers of tribal and religious discords.

He declared that “for the umpteenth time, the service strongly warns these elements to desist forthwith from their (planned) nefarious acts or face the full wraths of the law.

Hev assured that the Service would in collaboration with other security and law enforcement agencies, take necessary steps to ensure the safety of lives and property of the citizenry.

