Police arrest thuggery suspects in Minna
Niger: Police arrest several suspects in Minna for alleged thuggery

Adelowo Oladipo

The Niger State Police Command has successfully carried out sting operations in Minna following a recent surge in thuggery and youth restiveness in the city, particularly after the Sallah (Eid-el-Fitr) celebrations.

According to a statement issued by the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), SP Wasiu Abiodun, the operations led by the Area Commander of Minna resulted in the arrest of 19 individuals on April 4, 2025, at around 2am. The arrests were made in the Angwan-Daji area and its surroundings.

The arrested suspects, ranging in age from 17 to 25, included Habibu Ibrahim (22), Aminu Umar (17), Dahiru Abdullahi (17), Abba Alhassan (22), Shamsudeen Ibrahim (24), and Abubakar Bawa (20), among others. Additionally, Mohammed Mustapha (20), Umar Haruna (17), and Uzaifa Bello (18), along with two others—Ismaila Abubakar (20) and Abdilrahamqn Adamawa (21)—were apprehended for involvement in armed robbery.

The police also reported the arrest of 23 individuals on April 3, 2025, during an operation at a hotel in Tunga, where they were found with shisha smoking devices, illicit drugs, and cannabis. Furthermore, 13 others were detained within the community for possession of dangerous weapons.

SP Abiodun confirmed that all suspects are currently under investigation at the State Criminal Investigation Department (SCID) in Minna. He reassured the public that operations targeting criminal hideouts will continue, and that normalcy has been restored in the metropolis.

The Police Command has pledged to maintain heightened vigilance in the area to curb criminal activities and ensure the safety of residents.

