Gunmen kidnap clergyman in Plateau as Chief Judge’s brother escapes in separate kidnap attempt 

Some gunmen have kidnapped a clergyman in the Church of Christ in Nations (COCIN), Reverend Bung Fon Dong and a younger brother to the Chief Justice of Plateau State, Mr James Mann in Ganawuri District of Riyom local government area of Plateau State.

A source close to the scene of the incident who preferred anonymity said the gunmen in their large number invaded the community at about 8:30 pm on Sunday with sophisticated weapons and shot sporadically into the air.

According to him, the gunmen forced themselves into the official residence of the clergyman and abducted him at gunpoint while his wife who was attempting to free him from the kidnappers was shot in the leg.

Reverend Dong was whisked away on a motorcycle while his wife was later taken to the nearby health centre by neighbours who dashed to the scene after the gunmen bolted away on motorcycles.

It was further learnt that another set of gunmen equally invaded the house of Mr James Mann, the Principal of Government Secondary School Bum in the same Ganawuri community, who is a younger brother of the Chief Justice of Plateau State, Mr Justice David Mann.

He was lucky as a combined team of vigilantes and hunters engaged the gunmen and rescued him from the kidnappers.

The President, Atten Youths, Mr Song Mare who confirmed the incident said the community for quite some time has been under the siege of kidnappers adding that no fewer than four persons were abducted in recent time.

However, the State Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Alfred Alabo, who confirmed the incident said the men of the Command are on the trail of the undesirable elements.

ALSO READ FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE