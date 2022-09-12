Peter Obi planning to fake assassination attempt, Keyamo alleges

Minister of State, Labour and Employment and spokesman of the All Progressives Congress Presidential Campaign Council, Festus Keyamo has alleged that the Labour Party presidential candidate, Peter Obi, was planning to organise what he called fake assassination attempt on himself.

Keyamo raised the alarm in a statement issued on Monday in Abuja.

The Minister of Labour alleged that LP faithful dressed in APC caps and T-shirts would be instigated to attack some Labour Party offices.

The APC presidential campaign spokesman said the move was part of an alleged orchestrated plot by the LP candidate with a view to court public sympathy.

He said: “We are also aware that plans are afoot by Mr Peter Obi to fake an assassination attempt on himself and hire Labour Party boys dressed in APC caps and T-shirts to attack some Labour Party offices. It is all part of the “U.S Plan”. It is the first in a series of incendiary actions planned by this ill-prepared but desperate candidate.

ALSO READ FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

“We call on all well-meaning Nigerians, irrespective of ethnic origins or political divides, to rise up and condemn these tactless tactics and cheap manoeuver by a desperate non-starter of a presidential candidate who has decided to resort to crude revisionism, ethnic jingoism and crass insensitivity with a view to whipping up the undeserved sentiment to fuel his faltering ambition that is nothing but a flash in a pan.

“Our advice to Mr Peter Obi is to quit the race if he has nothing more to tell Nigerians.”





Keyamo further accused the LP of spreading falsehood that the APC presidential candidate was planning to withdraw from the race on health grounds.

“We also wish to use this medium to debunk the false and misleading posts on various social media handles of supporters of Mr Peter Obi that Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu is withdrawing from the race on health grounds. This is nothing but a figment of their warped imaginations. Our candidate is strong, healthy and fit enough for the coming campaigns. The opposition will hear loud and clear from him soon.”

The statement equally accused the LP candidate of sponsoring a video with the message urging the electorate from the Southwest region not to vote for Peter Obi.

“We find it utterly disgusting, demeaning and insulting to the sensitivities and sensibilities of Nigerians for a presidential candidate of the ilk of Peter Obi to make such a video parroting a spurious, unverified and sham message that has the potential of deepening our faultlines as a nation and further promoting ethnic tensions. This is completely unbecoming of a Presidential Candidate that hopes to unite this country. Again, we note that Mr. Obi’s latest stunt is consistent with what is now widely perceived as his adoption of hate as campaign strategy, having consistently failed to rein in his known and identifiable supporters, mostly domiciled on social media, threatening political opponents with violence and death. “