Gunmen abduct Delta council vice chairman

Yet-to-be-identified gunmen have reportedly abducted the Vice Chairman of Isoko North Local Government Area of Delta State, Chief Frank Esiwo Ozue.

Chief Ozue was kidnapped on Sunday at Ogor town in Ughelli North Local Government Area of the state.

The victim was said to be alone in his vehicle when the kidnappers ambushed and yanked him off into the woods.

He was said to be travelling to the Patani area of the state when the incident occurred.

A family source on Monday said “The abductors left his car and his phones behind,” after taking him away.

The source said the gunmen were yet to contact the family.

“He was going to the Patani area when he was stopped by the kidnappers along the Iwhre-Ovie/Oviri-Ogor Road off the Ughelli/Evwreni section of the East-West Road.

“The kidnappers left his car and his belongings including his phones at the scene of the incident.

“They (kidnappers) have not reached out to the family since yesterday (Sunday).

“The family is very worried about the state of his health,” a family source informed a local media outlet on Monday.

The Delta State Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Bright Edafe, has yet to confirm the incident.

