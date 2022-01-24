Gunmen attack, kill two in Ondo Community

At least two people were reportedly shot dead by some gunmen suspected to be terrorists at Okeluse Community in Ose Local Government Area of Ondo State on Sunday evening.

The victims of the attack include the owner of a petrol station in the community and his attendant who were shot dead at close range.

According to an eyewitness, the gunmen stormed the community at about 6pm and opened fire on the deceased.

He alleged that the suspected gunmen who have been terrorising the communities in the local government for some few months are Fulani herdsmen

Confirming the attack and the killing, the state Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) Funmi Odunlami confirmed the incident but said she would release the details later as soon as she got it.

Details later …

