I will not pay a dime for my kidnapped commissioner’s release, says Gov Diri

The Governor of Bayelsa State, Senator Douye Diri, has vowed that he would not pay any form of ransom to secure the release of his Trade and Investment Commissioner, Mr Federal Otokito, who was kidnapped a few days ago.

The governor, in the same vein, has called for his immediate and unconditional release by his abductors, stressing that the state’s laws against kidnapping would be followed to the letter against his abductors.

It would be recalled that Mr Otokito was kidnapped last Thursday night from his residence in Otuokpoti, his hometown in Ogbia Local Government Area of the state.

Speaking on Sunday at the 12th Kolokuma-Opokuma Thanksgiving Day in Sampou, his community, Governor Diri insisted that the state government will not pay a dime as ransom for his release.

He said: “I left Yenagoa for Abuja and within the period, one of my cabinet members was kidnapped. A lot of people expected me to make statements but I am not a man of too many words.

“I advise those who settle scores by kidnapping and criminality that there are laws of Bayelsa State against kidnapping. Let me call on those that kidnapped my Commissioner of Trade and Investment to immediately release him without any conditions.

“I have been on it from the beginning till now and I will ensure that he is released unhurt. I advise all others involved in that criminal, ungodly and inhumane act to have a change of mind and leave that illegitimate business.”

Governor Diri also used the opportunity to caution those heating up the state politically due to their ambition to thread carefully as his government would not condone political thuggery and other nefarious acts.

He stressed that the ruling Peoples Democratic Party ( PDP) in the state had a structure that must be followed strictly through nominations and elections when the time is right and warned anyone with a negative agenda to have a rethink.

He restated his call on his appointees that have political ambitions to resign their appointments.

He also called on politicians to change their old ways of playing God, mudslinging and thuggery, stressing that whoever God destined to occupy a position would eventually emerge no matter whose ox was gored.

“Now we are in a political year. Some have begun to scramble to become members of the National Assembly or the House of Assembly. I have received several calls that some people have started having processions while some are preparing thugs. That is not what Bayelsa State wants.

“We have a political party structure, particularly those of us in the PDP. We opened our two arms to receive everybody. But thereafter we will sit down, consult and have a credible process of nominating who goes to the House of Assembly or National Assembly and who gets what, how, why and when.

“I earlier told members of my cabinet who have interest in any political offices to put in their resignation and I mean it. So, I’m using this occasion to re-emphasise it.

“This goes to all other political appointees be they Special Advisers, Technical Advisers or Senior Special Assistants. If you want to contest for any political office, please put in your resignation.”

The governor thanked organisers of the annual KOLGA Thanksgiving Day, particularly the visioner, Apostle David Zilly-Aggrey.

In his goodwill message, the Deputy Governor, Senator Lawrence Ewhrudjakpo, called on Bayelsans to continue to pray for those in authority for God’s grace to enable them to succeed.

Senator Ewhrudjakpo said thanking God attracts positive growth to the state as there is power in the tongue.

In his sermon, Apostle David Zilly-Aggrey said God was still in the business of using mortals to bring His plans to pass and that this can be achieved if the people drew near to Him in prayers and thanksgiving.

Apostle Zilly-Aggrey, who is also President of the Royal House of Grace Church International, noted that the annual KOLGA Thanksgiving Day was established by God and cannot be changed.

He admonished the people to realise that every God-induced victory was not for an individual but for all.

He, however, stressed that those who spearheaded the battle should be the first partakers of the blessings.

The programme witnessed a large turnout and also had in attendance members representing the Ogbia Federal Constituency in the House of Representatives, Fred Obua, and Speaker of the Bayelsa State House of Assembly, Abraham Ingobere.

Others were the chairman, Bayelsa State Traditional Rulers Council and Amanyanabo of Twon-Brass, King Alfred Diette-Spiff, President of the Ijaw National Congress, Prof. Benjamin Okaba and top government functionaries.

Also in attendance were clerics include Bishop Winning Willie Bunting, state chairman of the Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria, Pastor Tam-Seth Eyedoude, South-South Vice President, Christian Association of Nigeria, Archbishop Israel Ege among others.

