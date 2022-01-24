APC Convention: Kalu visits Musa, restates presidential aspiration

Former Abia State Governor and Senate Chief Whip, Senator Orji Uzor Kalu paid a visit to Senator representing Niger East and leading aspirant for the office of national chairman of the All Progressives Congress, (APC) Senator Sani Musa at the latter residence in Abuja on Sunday night.

The APC national convention is expected to hold on February 26 according to the schedule of activities issued by the APC Caretaker/Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee.

Speaking with newsmen, the former Abia State Governor said he was on a solidarity visit to his colleague who just returned from a medical trip abroad.

Kalu praised the chairmanship aspirant for being very proactive and in pursuance of ways to move the APC to electoral victories in all elections.

The former Abia governor also restated his determination to seek the presidential ticket of his party, if zoned to the southern part of the country.

Checks revealed that the two chieftains of the APC at their closed-door meeting discussed ways of improving the fortunes of the party, how to ensure a rancour-free forthcoming national convention of the party and agreed to work together for the electoral success of the APC at all levels in future elections.

Senator Sani Musa expressed gratitude to the Chief Whip for the visit and thanked the former Abia State governor for his humility and sense of leadership.

