Guber poll: One killed as APC, SDP supporters clash in Ekiti

AHEAD of the June 18 governorship election, one person was reportedly shot dead on Saturday during a clash between supporters of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) and the Social Democratic Party (SDP) in Itaji-Ekiti, Oye local government area of Ekiti State.

Sunday Tribune gathered that violence erupted when the campaign train of both parties ran into each other in the community which led to the bloody clash by their supporters.

According to a source, there were gunshots which were allegedly fired by supporters of both parties leading to the death of an unidentified person as of press time.

Apart from the casualty, two persons who were said to have been shot during the violent act, are being treated at the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of the Ekiti State University Teaching Hospital, Ado Ekiti (ESUTH).

When contacted the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) DSP Sunday Abutu who confirmed the clash said investigation had commenced to determine the number of casualties.

He added that following the intervention of the command’s operatives, normalcy had since returned to the community and people were going about their normal business activities.

Meanwhile, the APC State Publicity Secretary, Segun Dipe, allege that those affected were shot by SDP political thugs, who he said swooped on a faulty campaign vehicle belonging to the APC candidate in Itaji Ekiti.

He claimed that the thugs besides shooting the victim in the chest, also allegedly rained bullets on a vehicle belonging to the Special Adviser on Road Infrastructures to the governor, Rufus Adunmo.

Dipe called on the police and other security agencies, to arrest the perpetrators for peace to reign in Ekiti before and during the poll.

But countering the position canvassed by the ruling APC, the Director of Media and Publicity, Segun Oni Campaign Organisation, Jackson Adebayo, said the APC should be held liable for the alleged heinous crime.