June 12: Atiku, Tinubu preach hope, end to bad governance

AS Nigerians mark the eventful Democracy Day today in honour of the presumed winner of the June 12, 1993, presidential election, Chief Moshood Kashimawo Abiola, the standard-bearers of both the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and the All Progressives Congress (APC) in next year’s general election, Atiku Abubakar and Bola Tinubu, have urged citizens of the country to keep nursing the hope for a better Nigeria, saying that no amount of weaponry and propaganda can stifle their cry for liberty.

The presidential hopefuls made this known in the June 12 statements they issued on Saturday, declaring that the event of the 1993 presidential election has shown that Nigerians have the ability, spirit and mentality to force out a repressive government for good governance, justice and equity to reign for all.

The PDP standard-bearer, Abubakar, in his statement, said: “This year’s Democracy Day provides us with no room to stomach rhyme and rhetoric, but salient facts, sobriety and promise of a better tomorrow. Hence, it is an auspicious period to rally round all compatriots; to think and work in concert for the unity, security, equity, inclusivity, socio-economic prosperity and equitable development of our dear country.

“Meanwhile, let’s continue to do our civic duty and responsibility to salvage our dear country together; saving her from falling off precariously from current socio-economic cliff into abysmal catastrophic end of a failed state, as predicted by some naysayers! Thus time is ripe for all adult Nigerians to register to vote; vote and de- fend their votes. For people’s participation is the beauty of democracy. Let’s gather the numbers and commitment to kick out APC-the borrowing and sorrowing party.

“Let’s remember that Nigeria’s current debt burden stands at over N41 trillion with less than $40billion re- serve. It is visible that the Buhari administration has brought upon our commonality the worst form of government, where insecurity, disunity, inequity, lack of job opportunity, dwindling eco- nomic prosperity and hyperinflation stare us all on the face. Hence, we should by next year reject an inept, unpopular and insensitive and clueless APC government,” he added.

In his own statement, the APC standard-bearer, Tinubu, said: “Today is the 29th Anniversary of the annulment of the 1993 presidential election. That election was the freest and fairest Nigeria had experienced up to that moment and it yet remains as one of the best elections the nation has seen. That presidential election was clearly won by the late Chief MKO Abiola.

“But democracy would not be established without greater struggle. A dictatorship would not recede willingly and without struggles. Thus, the hand of dictatorship annulled the election and clung insensibly to power. The annulment compelled the nation into an epic struggle of democracy versus dictatorship, choice versus coercion, and people versus power.

“In this confrontation between a bright future and bleak past, goodness, and the belief that we can become our better selves triumphed over cynicism and the blatant disregard of a powerful few for the collective welfare of the many. Democracy won. But it did so at a dear and high price. The man who should have been president lost his life while suffering in unlawful detention. Meanwhile, President Muhammadu Buhari is scheduled to address the nation on the occasion of this year’s Democracy Day celebration. A statement issued on Saturday by the president’s Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina, says his broadcast to the nation will take place by 7:00am today