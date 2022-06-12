Don’t abandon Nigeria to those that will mess it up, Obasanjo charges youths

Nigeria’s former president, Chief Olusegun Obasanjo, has urged the Nigerian youths not to abandon Nigeria in the hands of those that will mess it up.

Obasanjo spoke at the empowerment programme tagged “OBJ @85: Free Keke Programme,” where 85 tricycles were handed over to 85 beneficiaries picked across the country, as part of activities marking his 85th birthday, held at OOPL on Saturday, in Abeokuta.

The empowerment tools donated through the Youth Development Centre of the Olusegun Obasanjo Presidential Library (OOPL).

He submitted that many opportunities are abound in Nigeria, despite all the numerous challenges battling the country, while calling on them to contribute their quota in finding solutions to the problems.

“The youths must not leave things to those who are messing it up, and who are saying they are the leaders of tomorrow, they will never have that tomorrow.

” The first thing we want to prove is that there are opportunities galore in this country. Yes, things are not what they should be but you, as youths, individually and collectively, must make up your mind, make contributions in order to make things the way they should be.

“Then the third point is; yes, sometime you may get people who would help you and times you may not even get who would help you; you must remember God has given you innate ability to be what He wants you to be and if you make up your mind on what you want to be, God will help you and He would provide those people who would help you to reach the sky which should be your limit.”

The Chairperson of the OOPL Youth Centre, Dr Bisi Kolapo, advised the youths to imbibe all the good virtues that Obasanjo possesses in building the country.

She emphasised on loyalty, knowledge, courage, respectability among others in moving Nigeria forward.

The duo of Asembe Ngumimi and Bashir Alimodu from Benue and Borno States appreciated the initiative of the Centre.

They submitted that the empowerment tools would go a long way in boosting their trades.

