Kola Oyelere

The chairman of the inaugurated Kano Gubernatorial Transition Committee (GTC,) Dr Abdullahi Bappai Bichi, has said as far as the New Nigeria People Party (NNPP) is concerned, the party has won the election.

According to him, “We have collected the certificate of return, that has transferred the power from the incumbent governor to the new Governor.

He made the statement in reaction to the statement credited to the National organ of the All Progressive Congress(APC,) on a plan to challenge the outcome and declaration of Alhaji Abba Kabir Yusuf as the winner of the Governorship election.

He stated that litigation is part and parcel of Nigeria’s democracy and since they have money to waste, they were free to go to any court they deem necessary, Dr Bichi said.

He hinted that while the governor-elect has just inaugurated the transition committee, that will usher in the new government to be headed by Alhaji Abba Kabir Yusuf the party is well prepared to rule the state.

But that is not to say they can defeat the will of the teeming masses that voted overwhelmingly for the governor-elect Abba Kabir Yusuf, a k an Abba Gida Gida and nothing can be changed.

We were fully ready for governance as well not afraid to meet them at the Court.

When you are ready for governance, you were also ready to put away distractions that would come on the way to the governance.

And this litigation is only a distraction that lacks any iota of substance, we were going to weed them away and we were going to defeat them.

We have defeated them at the poll, so also by God’s grace, we will defeat them at wherever court they were going to challenge the mandate the Kano populace had given the Governor-elect.

