AYODELE AJOGE

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Kebbi State have again decried what it called the massive arrest and detention of its members and party leaders in Yauri, Kamba, Dandi, kaniwa and Kalgo local government areas of the State by the Police and other Security agents in the State.

The party alleged that all this intimidation and harassment meted out to its members are all in an attempt not to come out and vote during the supplementary election scheduled for Saturday next week.

Addressing a press conference in the Party-State Secretariat in Birnin-Kebbi, the party stalwart in the State who is also the Director General of the Governorship campaign Council in the State, Abubakar Shehu, also alleged that the APC State government has refused to pay March salaries to civil servants perceived to be PDP sympathizers.

Therefore calling on the State government to immediately and unconditionally release all its members so far arrested and understand detention in various Police forms and correctional Centers across the State.

“The APC government in the State has already seen the handwriting on the wall that it is going to lose the supplementary elections in the State and has deployed tactics of withholding the salary of civil servants in the State who either voted for People Democratic Party during the election or are sympathetic to its candidate.”

“The PDP in Kebbi State, therefore, call on the State Government to immediately release the salaries of all civil servants that salaries are withheld because of any political party affiliation.” He said.

The Campaign DG also his party, the PDP has discovered another clandestine move by the APC Government in the State to deny the PDP of its hard-earned mandate in the Yauri Constituency State Assembly election which was won by the PDP candidate in person in the person of Hon. Hashim Usman, of which the APC in the State in collaboration with the INEC withhold the release of the Certificate of returns to the winner of the election.

“We, therefore, call on the APC and its government at the National level to be aware of our dilemma in Kebbi State as all leaders must consider the stability and security of our dear State as paramount, our State is bigger than any individual and certainly more important than any vested interest,” He concluded.

