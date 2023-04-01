Amaechi Okonkwo

Governor of Rivers State, Nyesom Wike has nominated Justice Adolphus Enebeli (rtd), as the Chairman of the Rivers State Independent Electoral Commission (RSIEC).

The Governor announced the nomination on Friday in Port Harcourt during a State banquet held in honour of the renowned jurist who just retired from the state judiciary as judge of the High Court.

Wike explained that the nomination of Justice Enebeli to head the State electoral umpire was in appreciation of his immense contribution to the development of the justice system in Rivers State.

“On Monday, I will recommend you to the State House of Assembly to be the Chairman of Rivers State Independent Electoral Commission. So, you should not say you are not going to be relevant”, the Governor announced.

He explained; “You have sacrificed, you have worked for this state. Look at the number of judgements you churned out, look at what people are talking about you, including the Body of Senior Advocates, the Nigerian Bar of Association, NBA, and the Attorney General.

“You have sacrificed and worked hard for this state, and people must say look, we still need your service. I don’t care what anybody says, you have done well for Rivers State and you must be honoured.”

He described Justice Enebeli as a courageous and hardworking jurist, who devoted 31 years of his life to the advancement of the justice system in the state.

Wike noted that the volume of judgements delivered by Justice Enebeli in the last quarter preceding his retirement on Friday was a demonstration of his untiring commitment to the service of the state.

He added; “He never waivered, he never returned any case file, whether political or whatever. He said whatever will be, will be. He will always say I will do what am supposed to do, I took the oath of office and that is what we are lacking in this country.”

The Governor noted that despite being a judge in the state judiciary, Justice Enebeli demonstrated his impartiality by recently delivering over N1B judgement against the Rivers State government.





“But you see, we must accept reality. He believes in the justice of the people, and that is what we are supposed to do. And that is what I encourage everybody to do”, Wike added.

He also used the occasion to thank God for the appointment of Justice Mary Odili, JSC (rtd), as the chairman of the Body of Benchers in Nigeria.

In his remarks, Rivers State Chief Judge, Justice Simeon Amadi, noted that Justice Enebeli was the epitome of hard work, dedication and courage.

He reiterated that Justice Enebeli never rejected any case assigned to him, irrespective of the nature of the matter.

Justice Amadi observed that contrary to sentiments expressed that judges in Rivers State are the rubber stamp of government, Justice Enebeli churned out four judgements against the state government to the amazement of all and commended Governor Wike for recognizing excellence in service.

Also speaking, the Rivers State Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice, Professor Zacchaeus Adangor said the State banquet was organised to appreciate Justice Enebeli for his meritorious service to the state and nation.

Responding, Justice Adolphus Enebeli commended governor Wike for the honour done him by organising a State Banquet to appreciate his service to the state.

Justice Enebeli described the honour done to him by the State government as an honour of his life and prayed to God to reward the governor, his family and the people of Rivers State.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Elections: Nigeria sitting on time bomb – Primate Ayodele

The Leader of INRI Evangelical Spiritual Church, Primate Elijah Ayodele has revealed that the democracy of Nigeria is under attack following…

Dancing continues as Appeal court dismisses Tribunal verdict, reinstates Adeleke as Osun governor

The Court of Appeal sitting in Abuja has set aside the judgement of the Osun State Governorship Election Petition Tribunal which nullified the election of…

Ramadan: Leave betting for fasting, Naira Marley advises

Nigerian singer and founder of Marlian Records, Naira Marley, has advised his Muslim against betting during…

Breaking: Enough is enough, Tinubu tells aggrieved presidential candidates

President-elect, Senator Bola Ahmed Tinubu, has raised the alarm over an allegedly orchestrated plot to truncate his…

Cristiano Ronaldo becomes most-capped international footballer of all time

Portugal captain Cristiano Ronaldo has become the most-capped men’s international footballer of all time after…