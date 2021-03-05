Mouka gifts customised mattress to Afeez Agoro, Nigeria’s tallest man

Mouka has presented a customised Wellbeing Regal orthopaedic mattress to Afeez Agoro, Nigeria’s tallest man, for the quality sleep he desires for his 7 feet 4.58 inches frame.

As a company that propagates the importance of quality sleep, Mouka, a foremost manufacturer of branded mattresses and pillows, came to the aid of Agoro, who previously revealed he had difficulty finding the right sleep solution.

In line with its current marketing campaign, ‘There is a Mouka for Everyone’, the brand, through this, assures Nigerians that Mouka provides the right sleep products to suit an individual based on their age, body build, budget and lifestyle.

The Mouka Wellbeing range of mattresses is endorsed by both the Nigeria Society of Physiotherapy (NSP) and the National Association of Orthopaedic Manual Therapists (NAOMT). Both associations have certified the Wellbeing range as ergonomically compliant, aligning the spine and relieving tension from pressure points around the body. The Wellbeing Regal full orthopaedic mattress is highly recommended for the elderly and those experiencing back pains.

On the gesture, Mouka’s Chief Executive Officer, Raymond Murphy, said the brand is continuously looking at ways to add comfort to Nigerians’ lives, especially those in dire need of relief from body aches and pains.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

#EndSARS: As British Parliament Hears Petition, UK Govt Says It Won’t Speculate On Sanctions

The British Parliament at the Westminster Hall held a debate on ‘e-petition 554150, relating to Nigeria and the sanctions regime’ on Monday. The government of the United Kingdom has however responded…Mouka gifts customised mattress Mouka gifts customised mattress

2023 Presidency: APC Govs’ Meeting With Jonathan Sparks Controversy

The surprise visit made on Friday night by the leaders of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) to former President Goodluck Jonathan at his residence in Abuja triggered a stir in the major political camps, resulting in at least four possible theories..Mouka gifts customised mattress Mouka gifts customised mattress

NIGERIAN TRIBUNE