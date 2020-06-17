Group tasks Akeredolu on inclusiveness in political appointments

A socio-political group, Movement for Greater Ondo State (MFOS), has urged the governor of Ondo State, Rotimi Akeredolu, to engage the spirit of inclusiveness in appointments in the states as what is presently on ground shows that the kinsmen of the governor are the ones enjoying the most from appointments.

MFOS in a statement signed by its chairman, Chief Olu Akinmoyeje and secretary, Mrs Adenike Momoh, alleged that the governor’s manner of giving appointments is beginning to look like nepotism, adding that, “the composition of the Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu-led government in Ondo State with regards to appointments of Owo indigenes into strategic positions, is nepotism taken too far.”

According to the group, this is an affront on other communities and towns in the state where there are eminently qualified people that can occupy the positions.

The group added that the governor had been giving juicy appointments to his kinsmen of Owo extraction because he also hails from Owo, headquarters of Owo Local Government Area of Ondo State, without due consideration for inclusiveness and the diversity of the state.

They also averred that top positions in the state have been given to Owo indigenes, and at the same time, other positions occupy by the governor’s kinsmen are adequately funded as against those occupied by non-Owo appointees.

The group listed some of the federal and zonal positions held by Owo indigenes in the state to include Chief Segun Ojo, immediate past Chairman of Odua Group now nominated as a board member representing Ondo State on the board of Odua Group; Mr Tokunbo Ajasin, the Commissioner, Revenue Mobilization Allocation and Fiscal Commission (RAMFAC) and the representative of the state in the Federal Character Commission, Chief Olufemi Omosanya, who is also an indigene of Owo.

Others listed in the statement include the Chief of Staff to the governor, Chief Gbenga Ale; Head of Service, Mr Aragbaiye who also doubles as the Permanent Secretary, Government House, Head of State Security Network (Amotekun), Chief Adetunji Olu-Adeleye; Chief of Protocol to the Governor, Mr Tosin Ogunbodede and Senior Special Assistant to the governor on Security, Alhaji Jimoh Dojumo.

The group further listed the Special Adviser on Infrastructure; Mr Raimi Aminu; Special Adviser on Union Matters; Mr Alaba Isijola, Special Adviser on Natural Resources, Mr Lawal Fatai; Head and the Secretary, Covid-19 Fund Committee; Government House’s Accountant and the Attorney General of the state.

“Besides, the Chairman of Owena Press, Mr Demola Adetula, the Chairman of Local Government Service Commission, Mr Femi Idris and Senior Special Assistant to Governor on Publication, Mr Bosun Oladimeji and one of the most prominent men in this government, Alex Ajipe who is the head of Klick Connect, are Akeredolu’s kinsmen,” MFOS said.

The group said this is not in the interest of the people of the state, calling on the governor to consider other towns in the state for top positions as no town should be sidelined in the governance of the state.

The group stated that since the return to democracy in 1999, the state has never had appointments so clannish and lopsided, calling on the governor not to turn the state political structure into that of Owo town alone.

