NUJ declares member Onwuasoanya, missing in Anambra

The Anambra state chapter of the Nigeria Union of Journalist (NUJ), on Wednesday, declared it member, Barrister Mathew Onwuasoanya missing under mysterious circumstances.

Comrade Emmanuel Ifesinachi, the Anambra state NUJ chairman, who made the announcement in Awka, said Onwuasoanya aged 49, a reporter with the Anambra Newspaper and Printing Corporation (National Light Newspaper), fair in complexion has not been seen neither in office nor at his residence in Ngodo, Nise in Awka South local government area of the State, since the night of Friday 29, May, 2020.

According to Ifesinachi, who quoted the Managing Director, National Light Newspaper, Chief Chuka Nnabuife, as saying “We have been expecting the missing Onwuasoanya at work until his only brother, Mr Oliver Onwuasoanya, arrived our office on Monday, June 8, 202, and told us they are searching for him.

“Thereafter, we commenced action on the search for him. His brother has lodged complaints to Central Police Station CPS, Awka and the Commissioner of Police, CP’s office with his photograph and vital information.

He said, at his residence, neighbours told his brother that at about 2 am on May 30, some vehicles, comprising a white Hilux truck and a Highlander with some gun+bearing men dressed in what looks like security men’s uniform came and whisked him away. That is the much they said.

Ifesinachi, appeal to all media organisations in the country to use their good offices to help rescue the missing Journalist as the development if not tackled, may live a big dent on the image of media practice in Anambra State.

Members of the public with useful information on his whereabouts are advised to call 07031318440

NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

BREAKING: APC Names Ajimobi Acting Chairman

The National Working Committee (NWC) of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), on Tuesday, announced Senator Abiola Ajimobi as its acting National Chairman. This followed affirmation of the suspension of National Chairman of the party, Adams Oshiomhole, by an Appeal Court… Read Full Story