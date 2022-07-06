Group sensitises youths on PVC registration, electoral involvement using art exhibition

A social change and youth activism group, Speak Up, Stand Out, has sensitised youths on the need to register for and get their Permanent Voter Cards (PVCs) ahead of the 2023 general election using art exhibition.

During the Nneketa performance art exhibition themed, ‘Actually We Can,’ which took place at Unity Park, Enugu, Enugu State, recently, Arinze Okafor, Curator Artist, said the exhibition was aimed at encouraging youths to actively participate in Nigeria’s electoral processes and governance generally.

Okafor decried the low participation of Nigerians, especially youths, in governance and electoral processes as one of the reasons for the poor state of the country, hence, the exhibition.

The performance rendition was conveyed through art, fashion and lifestyle using Nnekata, The Stained Eyewear.

“Nnekata, meaning a never-ending stare in English, is an avant garde eyewear with afro tribal-inspired inscriptions like nsibidi and uli symbols as stains on the eyewear lenses, which attracts attention to the wearer,” Okafor said of the choice of body art for the exhibition.

“As an activist, who is a creative practitioner (artist), there is no other way to convey the message other than art because our art should have one or two social issues it is tackling asides aesthetics.

“And the youths respond better to things like this because it is something they can relate to or want to experience. During the show, I did body art (painting) to almost all the audience and they liked it. So, the warm reception to the body painting made the passing of the message easier, it was an interesting experience they would love to have again, which made most of the youths present at the event interested and ask about how to go register for their PVC,” Okafor said.

Gabrielle Ayivi, an activist and President, Olileanya (Hope) Foundation, who attended the exhibition, expressed optimism that with awareness exhibitions like the Nnekata Performance Art, more young people would be interested in participating in governance and leadership-related activities.

During the exhibition, some of the participants had placards with inscriptions popular among youths like “Uncollected PVCs aid rigging”, “Dem don sign the Electoral Act into law, it is now left for us to get our PVCs and vote”, No be village people, na you no vote”, You’re a big girl, you don’t have PVC, wetin you gain?”, “You want to bam bam? Get your PVC”, “You want to chill with the big boys? Get your PVC.”

The exhibition was organised by Arinze Okafor, Curator Artist and Stand Up, Speak Out activist alongside other Speak Up Stand Out advocates working under the thematic focus of governance.

Speak Up, Stand Out aims to empower young people with media and information knowledge and grassroots mobilisation skills to participate meaningfully in the socio-political development of their communities by maximising digital platforms for social mobilisation, amplifying youth voices and developing peopled campaigns on issues that affect youth and influencing policies that affect youth.

