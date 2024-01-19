A coalition of Non-Governmental Organisations in Nigeria has applauded the Minister of Interior, Hon Olubunmi Tunji- Ojo, for his sterling performance after 100 days in office.

The group, Universal Migration Enlightenment Centre (UMEC), in collaboration with the Global Migration Research Institute (GMRI), and UNESC, made the decision known at a World Press conference in Abuja, on Thursday.

The President of one of the groups, Dr Williams Azuma Ijoma, appealed to all Nigerians to be patient with all the political appointees to enable them deliver on their mandate in line with President Bola Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda.

“I am very delighted to invite you here in order to appraise some good jobs being carried out at the Ministry of Interior.

Our Agency, Universal Migration Enlightenment Centre, UMEC and Global Migration Research Institute, is a Non Governmental Organisation, which has been monitoring and keeping tab on the performance of some Honourable Ministers in line with the Renewed Hope Agenda of Tinubu administration”, Ijoma explained.

He said that after a thorough and careful monitoring of the activities of the Ministers, One notable action that we need to commend is the way and manner the Hon Minister of Interior, Mr Tunji Ojo, handled the procurement and issuance of Nigerian Passport.

“The Minister did not only fast track the process of acquiring the Passport, but has made it to become Automated in which everything is now Online and within two or three weeks, the Passport is ready for collection,” he added.

“We are all witnesses to the rigorous, energy sapping and frustration experienced in the old process. Some Nigerians in the Diaspora have been victims of the slow and corruption induced system of the old ways. This new initiative by the Hon Minister of Interior, Mr Tunji Ojo, is worth celebrating and commendable”.

Dr Williams Azuma Ijoma urged him to continue with this feat already achieved despite the distractions going on and in that regard, called on Nigerians to give peace a chance and allow the Ministers to concentrate and execute their tasks in their efforts to bring Nigeria back to reckoning.

“Similarly, we must also commend the Hon Minister of Interior for his laudable programmes in the Correctional facilities all over the country, where there is an improvement in the welfare of inmates, unlike before. It must be noted that all these good initiatives will attract some smacks and tend to slow down the pace of work in the ministry. I am calling on Nigerians to allow the Ministers to perform without unnecessary distractions so as to bring about the much needed Socio – Economic development programmes for the overall benefit of Nigerians”, Ijoma Counselled.

He commended President Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, for the stern measures taken so far to curb corruption and the probe panel set up to unravel the alleged financial mess, ” Let’s allow the panel to work and conclude its tasks before trading blames”.

“Enough is enough, it’s time to allow the Ministers to breathe in order to improve and enhance the living standard of Citizens”.

Dr Williams Ijoma stated, “we shall help to undertake training on enhancing the performance of all appointed political office holders towards actualizing the 8 points Renewed Hope Agenda of President Bola Tinubu, GCFR, at the National , State and Local levels. We are desirous in making the Agenda a success to the admiration of the President and Nigerians if given such an opportunity”.

“Nigeria is our country, let’s join hands together to make it succeed”, Ijoma concluded.

The reforms introduced by the Minister of Interior, Hon. Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo, within his 100 days in office are succesfuly Cleared over 200,000 international passports backlog, he met in office, collaborated with the private sector to raise over N500m fines owed by over 4,000 inmates, in order to set them free thus, decongested the correctional centers, introduced technology in the security of borders, automation of Nigeria’s passport application, a process which is 99% completed.

Also, he introduced E- gate in international airports, reducing physical contacts with Immigration officers, reduced the whole process of Passport processing to about two weeks and boosted promotion exercise in Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps, thereby clearing backlog of stagnated officers.

