Jigawa State Governor, Malam Umar Namadi, directed the immediate suspension of the Provosts, Registrars and Bursars of the two state-owned health institutions.

The Commissioner of Information, youth, sport and culture, Mr Sagir Musa, told Tribune Online in Dutse, the state capital, saying the affected institutions are “College of Health Science Jahun and College of Nursing and Midwifery, Birnin Kudu”.

The Commissioner explained the governor’s directive was agreed at the state executive council meeting after the presentation and deliberation on a committee of the white paper report for the investigation committee on the two higher institutions.

According to him, “the Council has received the report of the White Paper committee on Health Training Institutions in the State and approved the immediate suspension of the Provost, Registrar and Bursar of the College of Health Science Jahun and College of Nursing and Midwifery Birnin Kudu, pending the review of the white paper report recommendations”.

He disclosed further that State executives council deliberated on the recommendation of another three out of five tertiary institutions and approved the recommendations of the white paper committee.

“The three tertiary Institutions in the State Jigawa State College of Education, Gumel, College of Education, Legal and Islamic Studies, Ringim and Jigawa State Polytechnic, Dutse respectively,” the commissioner added.

He noted that the council directed all the affected institutions Governing Council/Management, Ministry of Higher Education, Science and Technology, Ministry of Justice, Office of the Head of Service, Office of the Accountant General and Auditor General to immediately implement the recommendations of the White Paper reports.

The Council also approved the immediate suspension of the State’s coordinator and all the 27 local government area desk officers of the NG-J-CARES Result Area 2: FADAMA in the state.

This followed a deliberation on the committee of Inquiry report on NG-J-CARES Result Area 2: FADAMA presented before council and directed the committee of inquiry report to a White Paper committee under the chairmanship of the state Head of Service (HOS) to review the recommendations of the report for implementation modalities to refund all money misused and abuse of contracts under the FADAMA project.

READ ALSO FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE