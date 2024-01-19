Let me start today’s write up by saying “A Very Happy Independence” to us all. I hope you and your spouse took time to enjoy the holiday in a special way. The write-up I am sharing with us today was posted on my WhatsApp group by one of the members. Please enjoy it:

BREAST SUCKING

The Woman’s breasts are filled with hyper-sensitive nerve endings that get stimulated when touched, sucked or licked. Men love to suck the breast just as women love their breast to be stimulated. But some men avoid a woman’s breast as soon as she gets pregnant because they believe the breast milk is harmful to Adults.

BUT CAN AN ADULT ALSO TAKE BREAST MILK?

YES…

Breast milk is quite beneficial for adults too… It increases an adult immunity as it does in children.

BENEFITS TO THE WOMAN:

It helps to balance the cardiovascular system. If a woman breast is sucked for a long period of time, it increases the heart beat rate of a woman to 110 beats per minute. It is a very good exercise for your heart health.

WANT A FIRMER FACE?

Then do not be reluctant for your hubby to suck your breast. It helps to move more than 30 female facial muscles; and improves blood flow in the skin.

ORGASM:

If you are the type that doesn’t feel or enjoy sex, encourage your hubby to suck your breast and play with your nipples. I bet, you will reach orgasm.

BOOSTS IMMUNE SYSTEM:

It is a natural remedy that stimulates the immune system resulting in the production of antibodies that can protect against viruses. This process is called CROSS IMMUNO-THERAPY. During breast sucking, the breath of a woman becomes faster more than 60 times per minute. INHALING AND EXHALING MORE OFTEN WILL HELP PREVENT A VARIETY OF diseases OF THE LUNGS.

CANCER OF THE BREAST

Study has shown that sucking and massaging a breast simultaneously and vigorously help to reduce chances of a breast lumps which can develop to cancer. It helps in easy flow of hormones and prevents lumps in the breast.

BENEFITS TO THE MAN

Breast milk can tackle cancer. Adults with cancer cells, digestive disorder and immune disorder are advised to drink several ounces of milk daily or weekly to ease the ravages of CHEMOTHERAPY. It helps to boost their immune system and improve digestion.

*Women, if you are a breastfeeding mum, willingly allow your baby to feed from the breast as long as the baby want. As you’re breastfeeding, massage the breast to prevent lumps. Same if you are using breast pump, massage as you pump.

*If your hubby love to suck breast, please allow him to suck your breast today and always.

*Encourage your baby and hubby to suck your breast. it’s a win win thing for you.

Courtesy: Dokita Debola Akingbade

The book: Enjoying Great Sexlife is still sell. You can call for yours: 08112658560

