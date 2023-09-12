A sociocultural group named Ebedi Frontliners, Iseyin (EFI) has called on residents of the ancient town to turn out in multitude to welcome and partake in the inauguration of the Ladoke Akintola University of Technology, Ogbomoso (LAUTECH) College of Agricultural Science and Renewable Natural Resource and the reconstructed Iseyin-Oyo road on Friday.

The group, in a media statement made available to journalists on Monday, also urged the people of the community to adorn the popular Aso-Ofi attire in order to add more color to the commissioning event and show gratitude to the incumbent government, led by Engr. Seyi Makinde.

The statement, which was signed by the Vice-President of the body, Mr. Abiodun Bambi and the Public Relations Officer (P.R.O), Alhaji Segun Fasasi, said the people of Iseyin, especially the youths cannot hide their joy for the commitment of Governor Seyi Makinde towards the development of Oke-Ogun area and Iseyin community.

The body recalled the period when its members wrote the federal government and the present Oyo State government over the long-abandoned Iseyin-Oyo road, which had caused loss of lives, manpower time and destruction of commercial goods and prompted its members to threaten to carry placards and commission the road in its bad shape on behalf of the former President, Muhammadu Buhari in July 2020.

“We are very grateful to our Governor for coming to the aid of the people of Oke-Ogun again on this Iseyin-Oyo road like he has shown commitment to his promise to establish an institution of higher learning in Iseyin, which is also happening in our lifetimes.

“Remember that we threatened to commission the long-abandoned Iseyin-Oyo road on behalf of President Buhari in July 2020, which our members and other youths bodies were ready to participate in, but we got information that Governor Makinde has started paperwork on the road with the approval given by the federal government for Oyo State to reconstruct the road, that singular move by the governor made us stop our planned action and today, we are happy for it.

“We hereby urge all residents of Iseyin, the young and old, men and women, all the tribes, religious bodies, traditional leaders and major stakeholders to all come out early on Friday morning to welcome the Governor and his guests to Iseyin and the commissioning grounds with our proud heritage, which is Aso-Ofi.

“This will not only add color to the two events but give sense of pride to our amiable governor, Mr Seyi Makinde, the entire cabinet of the State and well-wishers that Iseyin is witnessing an epochal event for the benefit of future,” the statement said.

