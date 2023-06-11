The 10th Nigeria National Assembly, composed of the House of Representatives and the Senate, has been charged to continue the unfinished legislative frameworks that the 9th Senate could not accomplish.

The 9th Assembly successfully passed 162 Bills of which 104 were assented to by the President: For the records, among the successes of the 9th Assembly include: the passage of the Electricity Bill, 2022 and the enactment of Constitution Amendment Bills. In addition, the passage of the Petroleum Industry Act, 2021 stands out as a major accomplishment.

Also, the 9th Assembly democratized the electoral process through the Electoral Act, 2022, with measures aimed at ensuring freer and fairer elections and to ensure the seamless delivery of justice in the courts and tribunals. Reforms were made with the Companies and Allied Matters Act, 2020, aimed at reducing compliance burdens and fostering a more business-friendly climate.

The Assembly also enacted the Nigeria Start-up Act, 2022, promoting a vibrant start-up ecosystem and the Business Facilitation (Miscellaneous Provisions) Act, 2023.

However, commenting on his expectations from the succeeding 10th Nigeria National Assembly, the Senator representing Cross River State Southern senatorial district, Gershom Bassey, has charged the 10th Assembly to complete the “unfinished business ahead” from where the 9th stopped.

According to the lawmaker, “Let us always prioritize the interests of the Nigerian people, working towards a brighter future; The next Assembly must address the unfinished business ahead.

“It is important for the Executive to enact legislation like the Nigerian Railway Corporation Act (Repeal & Re-enactment) Bill, the National Roads Fund Bill, and the Federal Roads Authority Bill, which will lay the foundation for an efficient infrastructure system and promote public-private cooperation that will meet the needs of our growing population. Mr. President, please sign these bills,” the lawmaker suggested.

And that, “This presents a unique opportunity for exemplary leadership, strategic foresight, efficient policy-making and cooperation between the arms of government, to deliver the country Nigerians have been yearning for.”