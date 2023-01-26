Group canvasses support for APC presidential candidate, Bola Tinubu in Bauchi

LOBITO Group 4 Asiwaju, one of the major support groups for the presidential candidate of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), Bola Ahmed Tinubu has expressed its determination to work assiduously for the success of the candidate in the February 25th presidential election.

The expression was made by the Chairman, of the Steering Committee of the Group in Bauchi state, Alhaji Idris Lanzai during the inauguration of monitors in Bauchi state.

He said that the monitors who were selected from the 20 LGAs of the state have been commissioned to engage in a door-to-door campaign for the APC presidential candidate.

Idris Lanzai explained that the Monitors are to tell people the good sides of the presidential candidate in to convince the people to cast their votes for him during the election.

He expressed optimism that the APC will win the 2023 presidential and gubernatorial elections in Bauchi state because according to him, Bauchi is an APC state and the 2023 General elections will not be an exception.





Also speaking, the Secretary of the Group, Barrister Usman Bappa Darazo commended supporters of the APC in Bauchi State saying that they have demonstrated their commitment to the victory of the party.

He commended leaders of the LOBITO Group in Abuja including Ya’u Shehu Darazo for sustaining the group in Bauchi state through various means.

The gubernatorial candidate of the APC in Bauchi State, Amb Saddique Baba Abubakar while speaking at the event, expressed confidence that the APC will win the presidency and the gubernatorial elections in the state.

He said that the presidential candidate of the APC, Bola Ahmed Tinubu is the best man to be the next President of the country and has succeeded to rebuild and reshape Lagos state when served as the Governor.

He lamented that the ruling PDP in the state has failed the people of the state in all ramifications and so it must be voted out and replaced by the APC for good governance.

The gubernatorial candidate in his usual style berated the PDP-led administration for neglecting the health and education sectors thereby denying people access to quality healthcare services and education.

Saddique Abubakar however charged members of the group to mobilize others who are yet to collect their PVCs to do so because according to him, it is only with the PVCs that they can cast their votes for the APC.

He then cautions against violence and acts of thuggery by the youths of the APC saying that the Party will win without engaging in any act of lawlessness.