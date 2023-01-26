PDP condemns killing at political campaign rally in Jigawa

The Peoples Democratic Party, (PDP) in Jigawa state condemned the recent killing of one Halliru Lafka in a clash between two rival groups during the All Progressive Congress (APC) governorship campaign rally in the Kazaure local government area in the state.

The condemnation was made by the PDP gubernatorial candidate in the state Alhaji Mustapha Sule while addressing PDP supporters in Gwiwa local government area, Lamido warned against the use of innocent youth as political thugs in the ongoing electioneering campaign by political parties.

The governorship candidate condoled the family, people of Kazaure and the state over the death of the youth resulting from the fracas between two APC factions.

Alhaji Mustapha Sule Lamido expressed concern about how a ruling political party and in the presence of the chief executive of all state’s government functionaries the lives and properties of people state shoulders on them failed to protect their members.

According to him “it is the responsibility of any government to protect the lives and properties of any person residing in the state in respect of his/her status”.





The PDP flag bearer called on the people and youths in particular in the state to not be used as tools by some unpatriotic political leaders to achieve their selfish interests.

Lamido said, he is offering himself as an agent of positive change, calling on the entire Jigawa state citizens particularly youth and women to vote for him so that together that mission can be achieved.

He renewed his promise to the youth and women in the state that, thirty-five per cent of his government’s appointments go to them.

Outlining further some of his policies, he said, the agricultural sector will be given the required boost to create job opportunities to make youth self-employed and improve production.

Mustapha Sule Lamido promised that if voted into power PDP will ensure total peace and trust between leaders and followers will be restored while poverty and unemployment menaces will be fought and eradicated.