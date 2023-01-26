Int’l Day of Education: NAS charges stakeholders to ensure accessible education for all

The National Association of Seadogs (NAS), Pyrate Confraternity (Lekki-Lagos chapter), has charged stakeholders in the educational sector, the Nigerian government and the Lagos State government on the need to double efforts in ensuring that quality education is accessible to all especially children of school age.

The group gave the charge in a statement signed by Engr. Sunny Agbejuasun, the Cap’n of Hispaniola X Deck of the Contract as part of the Pyrates activities for marking the January 24 International Day of Education and celebration of the role of education for peace and development.

The Pyrates noted that as the theme of this year’s International Day of Education goes: “to invest in people, prioritize education,” government and stakeholders need to be reminded that education is essential to the development and progress of any nation, and it is now a generally accepted fact that the development of any society is directly related to the quality of education of its inhabitants.

According to the Hispaniola X Deck of NAS statement, “Education is a fundamental human right, which is a catalyst for human and societal development. As a means of reinforcing this tenet, the United Nations General Assembly adopted a resolution proclaiming January 24th of every year as the International Day of Education, in celebration of the role of education in peace and development.

“Nigeria, as a Member State of the UN, also adopted all the 17 Goals of the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development of which Education for All is one of these goals. It is also interesting to note that the right to education is contained in Chapter 2 of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria 1999 (As Amended), which states that the provision should guide the formulation of policies and programs of government as a means towards the delivery of good governance to the Nigerian people”.





The Engr. Agbejuasun-signed statement on behalf of NAS asserted that “despite all these commitments, Nigeria has continued to record an increasing number of out-of-school children with the 2022 report by the UNESCO putting the number at 20 million. In the same year, public universities were shut for almost eight months due to strike action by the Academic Staff Union of the Universities (ASUU) who are protesting the chronic underfunding of the education sector by the government.

“While this year’s International Day of Education is dedicated to Afghan women who have been battling with the Taliban-led government to allow them the freedom to pursue their educational goals, it is also important to draw the attention of the Nigerian authorities to the unpleasant fact of the high number of out of school children especially in the Northern part of the country as a result of several failed policies within the education sector coupled with insecurity and debilitating poverty.

“At the global summit on education in the United Kingdom in July 2021, the federal government committed to increasing the education budget and has made true of that pledge by allocating N1.79 trillion for the sector in the year 2023, representing about 8.8 per cent of the total budget – the highest percentage in recent times.

“However, this is still a far cry from the 15-20 per cent recommended by the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organisation (UNESCO).

“This is essential for the country’s long-term growth and development because it will not only help to improve the lives of individuals, but it will also contribute to a more prosperous and equitable society”.