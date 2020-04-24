Group advocates community development initiatives

Seven years after the Committee of Friends was founded, all the 11 members that made up the group are now proud owners of a befitting edifice in Ikorodu, Lagos, just as the group has called for more concerted efforts in community development initiatives.

And expectedly, those that shared the success story of the group recently include Prince Osiyoku Felix Adeboye, Bashir Alabi, Ajetunmobi Tunde, Olugbenga Onasanya, Olaiya Fatai, Adebajo Wale, Sonaike Kunle, Egbucha Emeka, Kalejaiye Sesan, Olatomiyan Moroof and Obayomi Hakeem.

The club house, located at Supreme Bus Stop, 2 Adegoke Adewale Avenue, Offin-Ile, Igbogbo Baiyekun LCDA, Ikorodu, Lagos, was the first of its kind in the community and its environs.

While expressing his excitement, the chairman of the group, Osiyoku Felix Adeboye, disclosed the reasons for establishing the group.

“Committee of Friends started initially with four of us coming together to refresh our memories about past events and the present situation in the country. But it later became a reality when other friends and colleagues joined the league. So, on that fateful day, one of us mooted the idea of founding a group to cement our relationship. That was how the club started, and afterwards, the group was named the Committee of Friends officially on March 7, 2013, and we registered it under the Corporate Affairs Commission (CAC) thereafter,” Adeboye said.

He also applauded the loyalty and commitment of all the members, saying the level of understanding and maturity exhibited by all members of the club brought about the progress of the association.

The vice chairman, Mr. Bashir Alabi, also told Nigerian Tribune that the success story celebrated by the group was not accidental.

“As friends, our relationship is purely that of one, indivisible family. We have the same ideology and we are driven by the same desire to impact our community. Plans are on to improve on our Corporate Social Responsibilities CRS).

“We want to improve on the quality of lives of residents of this community. We want to rehabilitate the road leading to our secretariat. We want to build a big recreational centre in Offin-Ile. We want to build private schools and we are also looking forward to exploring new opportunities in tourism, health and social services. All these are in the pipeline as part of the dreams of the club,” he noted.

Meanwhile, the general secretary, Ajetunmobi Tunde, pointed out that members of the club are men of integrity in their various fields.

“We have among us industry and men of noble deeds and character. We intend to impact our immediate community,” he said.

He also spoke about other sundry issues, including security, finance and maintenance of the new facility.

In his remarks, the assistant general secretary, Olugbenga Onasanya, who is also a member of the screening committee, said the group will soon open its door to new members, noting that the committee has the mandate to invite new members into the group.

He said, “In case we have issues, we also have a disciplinary committee that handles issues of disagreements and misconducts within the association. Moreso, leadership is always rotational and all members are potential leaders. So, whoever is in the driver’s seat for each of the available positions serves for two years and all elective positions cover two tenures. We are all potential leaders,” he explained.

The group’s secretary also expressed hope in the maintenance of the project, stressing that maintaining the facility is never a problem.

“Our members cut across all religions and tribes. We are people of like-minds; we have Igbos among us and there are Yorubas. For us, it is not about religion or tribe, it is about unity of purpose and drive towards the same goal and ideology,” he added.

The chairman, Mr Adeboye, gave assurances about the quality of leadership expected at the club, pointing out that there is a lot to achieve.

“As the pioneer chairman of Committee of Friends, it is my plan to lay a foundation of trust, and unity among our members, so that my successors will build on that. As far as I am concerned, it is service and nothing more and each time I am called upon to offer my service, I am always available,” he said.

