Two new reality TV series to launch on Africa Magic

MultiChoice, leading video entertainment provider, has announced the launch of two brand new reality TV shows: ‘Mercy and Ike’ which will kick off on Sunday and ‘Judging Matters’ which will kick off on Monday, April 27, 2020, on Africa Magic Showcase on DStv channel 151.

‘Mercy and Ike’ reality TV show follows the love life of Mercy Eke, the winner of Big Brother Naija Season 4 and Ike Onyema, her fellow housemate, who began a relationship during their time at the Big Brother house. Their unlikely bond during the show makes for a great love story as they continued to entertain viewers with their pranks and an affection that took everyone by surprise.

‘Judging Matters’ is a reality TV show that is aimed at addressing small claims and minor cases in Lagos which present a huge challenge for the established courts to deal with, often resulting in cases being in courts for long periods without an amicable resolution. This is a recorded reality TV show of real people getting justice from minor claims court in partnership with the Lagos State Ministry of Justice.

While the show promises to be entertaining, it will also be a source of education and information on the Lagos State Justice system. There will be no lawyers’ fees, no filing costs, no long delays or adjournments. A forum for cases to be heard without fear of it being insignificant and with immediate judgement. An actual Judge and a counsellor will work together to ensure that justice is dispensed accordingly, without favour or rancour.

The Judge who will be tasked with handling these cases is Justice Olusola Williams: a retired Judge in Lagos State. Her role is to listen and probe where required while the counsellor brings out the finer points of the case to enable her to make a final decision.

The counsellor in this show is Ebuka Obi-Uchendu, a compere, TV host and lawyer. With his understanding of the finer points of the law and how to deal with some of the issues at stake, Ebuka will be witty yet firm and his job is to bring out the emotional, entertaining and local elements of the show based on the cases presented.

Speaking on the launch of these new shows, Channel Director, Africa Magic, Wangi Mba-Uzoukwu said, “We at Africa Magic are passionate about ensuring that our viewers are presented with the best entertainment. The relationship between Mercy and Ike is both entertaining and exciting and we would like the viewers to see that love can be found anywhere.”

On ‘Judging Matters’, she said the show was created to solve problems that have not received sufficient attention in court. These cases can be easily deliberated on and resolved by Lagos State justice.

Police Arrest 30 Footballers For Violating Lockdown In Kano

The Police Command in Kano on Tuesday confirmed it had arrested 30 youths allegedly involved in a football match in defiance to the lockdown order imposed on the state to contain the spread of the Coronavirus virus. Mr Abdullahi Haruna, the Commands’ spokesman, made the disclosure in an interview with the… Read full story

Seyi Makinde Announces New Appointments

Gov. Seyi Makinde of Oyo State has approved the appointment of Mrs Bolanle Sarumi-Aliyu as his Senior Special Assistant on Diaspora. This was contained in a statement issued on Tuesday in Ibadan by Moses Alao, the Special Assistant to the Governor on Print Media… Read full story

COVID-19: UN Study Reveals ‘Baffling’ Inequality In Distance Learning

A study by the United Nations (UN) and some partners has revealed a “baffling” disparity in digitally-based distance learning around the world. This is coming amid the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic that has forced the closure of schools in 191 countries, leaving most of the world’s students at home… Read full story

COVID-19: Another WHO Staff Tests Positive In Bauchi

The Bauchi State Government on Tuesday confirmed that another official of World Health Organisation (WHO) has tested positive of Coronavirus (COVID-19), bringing the total of active cases in the state to three. The Chairman, Bauchi State Primary Healthcare Development Agency, Dr Rilwanu Mohammed, disclosed this… Read full story

US Senate Passes Additional $484bn COVID-19 Relief Package

The United States Senate on Tuesday passed an additional coronavirus relief package worth $484 billion (N181 trillion) to address emerging public health and economic challenges occasioned by the pandemic. Specifically, this will replenish a depleted loan package for small businesses and provide funds for hospitals and coronavirus… Read full story

Kyari: Buhari Writes Borno Community, Says ‘Borno Has Lost An Outstanding Personality’

President Muhammadu Buhari has written the Governor of Borno, Prof. Babagana Zulum, and some leading traditional rulers, commiserating with them on the passing of their illustrious son and his Chief of Staff, Malam Abba Kyari. Mr Femi Adesina, the President’s spokesman, made this known in a statement in Abuja on Tuesday… Read full story

North Korean Media Silent On Kim’s Whereabouts As Speculation On Health Rages

North Korean state media on Wednesday made no mention of leader Kim Jong Un’s health or whereabouts, a day after intense international speculation over his health was sparked by media reports he was gravely ill after a cardiovascular procedure… Read full story

Coronavirus Hits Morocco Prison As 68 Test Positive

Sixty-eight people, mostly staff, have come down with the coronavirus at a prison in the southern Moroccan city of Ouarzazate, prison authorities said on Tuesday, without reporting any deaths. Earlier this month Morocco released 5,645 prisoners – some of them in poor health – to help reduce the risk of the coronavirus… Read full story

EDITORIAL: The Increasing Lawlessness Of Security Agencies

THE unusual circumstances which the advent of the COVID-19 global pandemic has foisted on many countries of the world, including Nigeria, has, in turn, elicited unusual official responses such as total or partial lockdown of activities. One of the significant consequences of restrictive orders is transient impairment… Read full story

