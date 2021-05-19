Emirates showcases new premium economy seats at 2021 ATM

EMIRATES Airlines has showcased its premium economy seats for the first time at the just concluded Arabian Travel Market 2021 (ATM).

The region’s leading travel and tourism exhibition which held between May 16 and 19, was the first in-person travel industry event to take place since the onset of the pandemic.

The Emirates stand provided industry visitors from over 60 countries a chance to experience the airline’s signature products and recently introduced service enhancements across every cabin class onboard its iconic A380 aircraft which also served as what the airline called a reminder of the elevated onboard experiences in store for travellers once they get back to the skies.

The Emirates premium economy seat was on display for visitors to experience.

According to the airline, “The seat boasts an abundant pitch of up to 40-inches, and visitors trying out Emirates’ premium economy seat will also notice its generous width of 19.5 inches and ability to recline into a comfortable cradle position with ample room to stretch out.

“The seats are covered in cream-coloured anti-stain leather with automobile inspired stitching details and a wood panel finishing similar to business class, all designed to provide optimal comfort and support with six-way adjustable headrests, calf rests and footrests. Customers will also find other meticulous details including easily accessible in-seat charging points, a wide dining table and side cocktail table, as well as a storage area.”

Equally, Emirates at the travel market show displayed its Boeing 777-300ER game-changer first class fully enclosed private suites exhibit, Boeing 777 business class seat, the newly refreshed A380 onboard lounge, along with other iconic products such the first class shower spa and the latest version of the game-changer economy class seats across both the Emirates A380 and 777 Gamechanger products.

