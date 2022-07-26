Govt tasked on standards during project implementation

IN order to improve the liveability of Lagos State, former chairman of the Nigerian Institute of Town Planners (NITP), Lagos Chapter, Mr Bisi Adedire, has advised the Lagos State Government and other stakeholders not to compromise standards and quality when carrying out projects and rendering services.

The advice, according to Adedire, has become necessary following the recent poor ranking of Lagos by the Economic Intelligent Unit (EIU)’s report on city’s liveability.

Adedire said it has become expedient that government and all stakeholders should pay full attention to standards when implementing projects in the state.

“The standard of the teachers who teach our children in public or private institutions should be top-notch. The roads or buildings to be constructed must be done with high quality materials,” he said.

He noted that Lagos State had witnessed a lot of building collapses in the last five years, most of which, according to him, were result of compromise on standards.

Secondly, he urged that standards should take priority in the implementation of available development plans in the state to improve the liveability index.

‘I am aware that there a lot of plans that have been prepared by the government. For instance, there is the drainage master plan that I know can solve many of our environmental and waste management challenges but it is not being implemented. The government needs to start implementing these plans for appropriate usage,” he said.

Adedire called on the state government to constantly work on providing enabling environment for investors, pointing out that as challenging as it, Lagos State remains the choice destination for investors in Nigeria.

“Unarguably, Lagos State creates more investment opportunities than any other states in the country. As such, the government should leverage on this by ensuring improved investment conditions in the state.

“To the stakeholders and by extension all Lagosians, we must all choose to uphold the sanctity of the state. We must thrive to bring the state to a place of sanity. We should have the mindset that the state belongs to us all; with this, we won’t contravene planning regulations, environmental rules, traffic rules and other statutory guidelines.”

“We won’t take laws into our hands by fermenting violent and destroying public facilities. Both the state government and stakeholders must admit that the interest of the state should always be greater than personal or political interest at any given time,” Adedire said.

On what the government is not doing well right now, the renowned town planner pointed out that government is supposed to be a service provider and not a profit oriented organisation, urging the authority to reduce the cost of services

“Government at any level should be rendering services to people and not focused on making money off the people,”he said.

