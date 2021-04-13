Gov’s wife secures appointment of 20 members of Miyetti Allah as Special Assistants in Zamfara

Governor Bello Matawal;e of Zamfara State has appointed 20 members of Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association of Nigeria (MACBAN) as Special Assistants in the state.

A statement issued on Tuesday evening by the press secretary to governor’s wife, Zainab Shuaibu Abdullahi, said the wife of the governor, Hajiya Aisha Bello Matawalle, secured the appointments of the 20 members of of the association.

Speaking on behalf of the beneficiaries, the State Chairman MACBAN, Alhaji Tukur Abubakar, lauded the governor’s wife for her efforts in making meaningful change to Fulanis and other members of the community.

He expressed appreciation to Governor Matawalle for his support to the Fulanis and involving them in his administration.

He assured that MACBAN will continue to give its maximum support and cooperation towards the success of Matawalle’s administration and for the development of the state.

Presenting the appointment letters to the beneficiaries in Gusau, the state capital, on Tuesday, Hajia Matawalle congratulated the appointees and assured them of a sustainable working relationship with Miyetti Allah group in promoting peace and unity in the state.

She said the beneficiaries comprised women and men of the group.

According to her, the gesture is aimed at supporting members of the group in promoting peaceful coexistence in the state.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

COVID-19: Nigeria Recorded 624 New Infections Last Week, Lowest In Over Five Months

Last week, Nigeria recorded 624 new COVID-19 infections which is the lowest the country recorded in five months, Tribune Online analysis shows.

The 624 new cases reported between March 28 and April 3 is a reduction from the 849 recorded the previous week…

Inside Ibadan Bound Train From Lagos

The train started the 156.65 kilometres journey to Lagos at exactly 08:00hrs. The pace of its acceleration was minimal.

At about 25 minutes, the train slowed down at the uncompleted Omi-Adio terminal, a village on the Abeokuta/Ibadan expressway; it’s a stone throw from Apata in Ibadan. Conveyance of passengers from there and other terminals has not kickstarted as the terminals are still under construction and workers were found there…Gov’s wife secures appointment of 20 members of Miyetti Allah as Special Assistants in Zamfara

Gov’s wife secures appointment of 20 members of Miyetti Allah as Special Assistants in Zamfara