My administration will be all-inclusive in Ogun Waterside, Awonuga assures

As preparation for the conduct of council election gathers momentum in Ogun State, the All Progressives Congress (APC) Chairmanship hopeful in Ogun Waterside Local Government Area, Otunba Segun Awonuga, has expressed his readiness to run an all-inclusive council administration premised on an open door policy if elected as the next Executive Chairman of Ogun Waterside LGA.

He made this known while brainstorming with stakeholders.

Awonuga reiterated his readiness to welcome useful suggestions and ideas from individuals or groups that would be of great assistance in running the council affairs and in return improve the well-being of the residents of the local government area.

However, he stated that various ideas and meaningful suggestions from members of the public would definitely avail his administration with relevant tool and ideas to perform optimally.

Awonuga, a seasoned administrator with versatile experience, noted that no one has a monopoly of wisdom, adding that governance is a collective effort going by the assertion of Henry Ford that “coming together is the beginning, keeping together is progress, and working together is a success.”

In his words, “our administration will equally strive hard to provide good governance and serve our people diligently, faithfully, obediently and honestly in delivering dividends of democracy to all nook and cranny of Ogun Waterside LG Area.”

He added that the career progression of the staff is very important and there is a need to create a more cordial working relationship with the local government staff so as to encourage and boost the morale of the staff.

“There would be synergy between the local government administration and the state government,” he emphasized.

The Oni-Ijebu born politician promised to put several measures in place to improve on the internally generated revenue (IGR) of the council area.

He further made the promise of judicious utilisation of the council funds for the overall development of Ogun Waterside.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

We Have Not Had Water Supply In Months ― Abeokuta Residents

In spite of the huge investment in the water sector by the government and international organisations, water scarcity has grown to become a perennial nightmare for residents of Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital. This report x-rays the lives and experiences of residents in getting clean, potable and affordable water amidst the surge of COVID-19 cases in the state.