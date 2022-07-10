Journalist announces resignation to fully support Peter Obi, Twitter erupts

A female broadcast journalist, Favour Basset Otu, has announced her resignation from her position at television station to fully support the presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Mr Peter Obi, in the forthcoming 2023 presidential election.

The Abuja-based journalist made this known on Saturday, via her Twitter account.

The journalist noted that her profession frowns on partisanship as she is saddled with the responsibilities of being fair and unbiased.

According to her, not resigning from work will prevent her from fully supporting her preferred candidate in the coming presidential election.

The staunch Peter Obi supporter, however, plans to go back to her job after the election or start her own business.

“They said a journalist must be non-partisan (unbiased and fair). So I resigned my position with @SilverbirdTV to throw my full support on @PeterObi , after the elections next year, I’ll apply for a media job maybe with @channelstv or @ARISEtv or start up my business,” she tweeted.

Reacting to the development, some Twitter users took to her comment section to share their views about her resignation.

A popular Twitter critic,@DanielRegha berated her for quitting her job to support Peter Obi, describing such a decision as “unwise”.

“Quitting ur well paying job to support Peter Obi or any other candidate, is an unwise decision; U are not smart cos these politicians may be a people’s person but they don’t care about u. Have u asked urself what happens if Peter Obi doesn’t win the presidential election? Think,” he tweeted.

@LitzzySimply said “Resigning a job to support a politician is a wrong move my dear. 2023 is still very far .. nd anything can still happen. That’s not a smart moves sha if u ask me”

Other Twitter users, who seemed to be on the same page with the journalist, poured encomiums on her, describing her as a brave woman.

@spiritman_x tweeted, “This takes a huge bravery, courage and discipline to make such decision. What a patriotic and strong woman who craves the growth of our nation. Welcome to the PO team:::u are a BIG wonder. better career ahead girl_”

Another Twitter user, @BenjaminOgbodo6, said, “This is the kind of reasonable journalist our generation need. When the pen is needed you pick up your pen and when action is needed you put on your boot… I love your action and history must make reference to it. God bless you.”





