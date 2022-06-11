Governor of Edo mourns passing of Osayomore Joseph

The Edo State Governor, Mr Godwin Obaseki has mourned the passing of popular highlife musician, Osayomore Joseph.

The governor expressed his sadness in a statement issued on Saturday.

Obaseki described the late Osayomore as an enigmatic and versatile musician.

He said, “I am deeply saddened by the news of the passing of music maestro, Ambassador Osayomore Joseph, who took the music world by storm with his talent and exported the Benin culture to the world.

“Osayomore Joseph was an enigmatic and versatile musician, who spread didactic messages with his soulful and sonorous voice.

“His contribution to the creative industry in Edo State is as remarkable as it is transformational. He was a crucial voice in the quest to make society better and more livable with his music which focused on serious issues.





“His long music career, which started in the 1970s, was very productive and enriched the lives of many. The boldness and candour enmeshed in his rhythmic melodies earned him local and international acclaim.”