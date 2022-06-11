I remain authentic Ebonyi PDP gubernatorial candidate, Ogba tells supporters

Senator representing Ebonyi Central Senatorial District, Chief Obinna Ogba, has urged his supporters and people of the State to disregard rumours and claims that the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has shortlisted Chief Ifeanyi Odii as the gubernatorial candidate for his party PDP.

According to Ogba who described the rumour as a mere noise undeserving of attention, said he remained the authentic gubernatorial candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the state.

Ogba stated this while addressing journalists at his campaign office in Abakaliki on Saturday.

The lawmaker insisted on the validity of the primary elections of the 4th and 5th of June,2022 that produced him and other candidates of the party.

He dismissed claims made by the former Chairman of the party in the state, Silas Onu, that the primaries were not monitored by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) as required by law.

Ogba also noted that the elections were duly and fully monitored by officials of the INEC, asking if the electoral body has ever denied monitoring the elections.





He thanked the delegates of the party and stakeholders for their confidence in him.

He also thanked other contestants in the gubernatorial primary election for demonstrating what he described as true sportsmanship and promised to run an inclusive goverment if elected Governor in 2023.

“I was supposed to have addressed you before now but I left for Abuja immediately after the elections. You are aware that my party, the PDP has issued me with a certificate of return as the authentic gubernatorial candidate of PDP in Ebonyi.

“However, a day after the submission of my results and certificate of return issued to me, we heard that someone went to court to challenge our primaries.

“The truth is that the court does not belong to one person. We have appealed the judgement. And I want to tell my supporters not to panic because nobody can intimidate me or take away the mandate that the people of Ebonyi State gave to me.

“In a nutshell, I am grateful to PDP delegates for casting their votes for me. I also thank my opponents who have since extended congratulations and pledged to work with me to ensure victory in 2023,” he said.