Jigawa PDP governorship candidate picks party chair as running mate

THE Jigawa State Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) gubernatorial candidate, Alhaji Mustapha Sule Lamido has picked the serving chairman of the party (PDP), Honourable Babandi Ibrahim Gumel as his running mate in the forthcoming general elections in 2023.

This was contained in a press statement issued, signed and made available to Tribune Online by the new media aid to the gubernatorial candidate, Malam Mansur Ahmed. He said, “The decision of picking Alhaji Babandi Ibrahim Gumel as running mate to the gubernatorial candidate, Alhaji (Dr) Mustapha Sule Lamido is after due consultation and agreed by all party’s stakeholders.”

The statement stated further that “it is very clear to everyone that choosing Honourable Babandi Ibrahim is based on merit and popularity. And all believe he matches the position and can handle all challenges related to the position.”

Malam Mansur Ahmed explained that “the leader of the party in the state and former governor Alhaji Sule Lamido has blessed and adopted the decision.

“Babandi Ibrahim Gumel is the current state party chairman. He was a two terms member of Jigawa State House of Assembly and former commissioner of information.

“Before his participation in politics, Ibrahim was a staff of the Triumph Publishing Company, the publishers of The Triumph newspaper of Kano state government.