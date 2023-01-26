Governor Lalong would win Plateau South Senate election without sweat — DG Campaign

He expressed optimism that the governor would win the senatorial election, adding that his achievements as governor have endeared him to the people of the senatorial district and the state at large.

The Director-General’s campaign further narrated that it has become a tradition in the state to send governors to the senate after their eight-year tenures by their respective senatorial districts, and Governor Lalong cannot be an exemption in this regard after his tenure as a governor.

“Apart from the fact that he has never lost an election since he began his political career, it has become a tradition in the state since the beginning of this dispensation that governors, after their tenure, are sent to the Senate.”

“When the former Governor Joshua Dariye finished his tenure, he was sent to the Senate by the people of Plateau Central.” Also, former Governor Jonah Jang was sent to the Senate to represent Plateau North after his tenure. So the people of Plateau South, where Governor Lalong comes from, also feel that he should go to the Senate. “The people of the Southern Senatorial District have spoken in this regard. “So all the previous governors were sent to the Senate by their respective districts, so that of Governor Lalong cannot be an exemption,” he said. He added that the governor, in the past seven and a half years, has contributed positively to the development of Plateau State and, as well, changed the negative perception and narrative about the state by ensuring that there is peace on the Plateau.