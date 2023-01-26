Governor Lalong would win Plateau South Senate election without sweat — DG Campaign

By Isaac Shobayo
Governor Lalong
The Director-General of the All Progressive Congress (APC) Plateau South Senatorial Campaign for Governor Simon Lalong, Hon. Nimfel Nanven has declared that the State Governor would win the senatorial election without sweat based on his track record as a governor and his integrity.
Nanven assured in an interview that if given the mandate to represent Plateau South, the governor would bring more infrastructural and human capital development to the senatorial district and the state.
He expressed optimism that the governor would win the senatorial election, adding that his achievements as governor have endeared him to the people of the senatorial district and the state at large.
The Director-General’s campaign further narrated that it has become a tradition in the state to send governors to the senate after their eight-year tenures by their respective senatorial districts, and Governor Lalong cannot be an exemption in this regard after his tenure as a governor.
“Apart from the fact that he has never lost an election since he began his political career, it has become a tradition in the state since the beginning of this dispensation that governors, after their tenure, are sent to the Senate.”
“When the former Governor Joshua Dariye finished his tenure, he was sent to the Senate by the people of Plateau Central.” Also, former Governor Jonah Jang was sent to the Senate to represent Plateau North after his tenure. So the people of Plateau South, where Governor Lalong comes from, also feel that he should go to the Senate.

“The people of the Southern Senatorial District have spoken in this regard. “So all the previous governors were sent to the Senate by their respective districts, so that of Governor Lalong cannot be an exemption,” he said.

He added that the governor, in the past seven and a half years, has contributed positively to the development of Plateau State and, as well, changed the negative perception and narrative about the state by ensuring that there is peace on the Plateau.

According to him, these have endeared him to people both within and outside the state, and he adds that all these give credence to why he is often saddled with national assignments.

The Director-General of the campaign further added that the governor’s absence as a result of his assignment as the Director-General of the APC Presidential Campaign Council will not affect his chance of winning the Plateau South Senatorial election.

“That is why he has delegated this responsibility to me and others.” “His absence is not a minus; his present assignment is crucial to the party and Plateau State in particular; the state stands to benefit from it if the APC wins the presidential election,” he said.

On the chances of the All Progressive Congress winning the forthcoming gubernatorial election in Plateau State, Hon. Nanven simply stated that a divided opposition cannot defeat an incumbent.

