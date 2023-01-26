Governor Lalong would win Plateau South Senate election without sweat — DG Campaign
“Apart from the fact that he has never lost an election since he began his political career, it has become a tradition in the state”
“The people of the Southern Senatorial District have spoken in this regard. “So all the previous governors were sent to the Senate by their respective districts, so that of Governor Lalong cannot be an exemption,” he said.
He added that the governor, in the past seven and a half years, has contributed positively to the development of Plateau State and, as well, changed the negative perception and narrative about the state by ensuring that there is peace on the Plateau.
The Director-General of the campaign further added that the governor’s absence as a result of his assignment as the Director-General of the APC Presidential Campaign Council will not affect his chance of winning the Plateau South Senatorial election.
“That is why he has delegated this responsibility to me and others.” “His absence is not a minus; his present assignment is crucial to the party and Plateau State in particular; the state stands to benefit from it if the APC wins the presidential election,” he said.
On the chances of the All Progressive Congress winning the forthcoming gubernatorial election in Plateau State, Hon. Nanven simply stated that a divided opposition cannot defeat an incumbent.
