2023 Presidency: Tinubu told me he has no blueprint for North – Former Campaign DG, Naja’atu

Former Presidential Campaign Council Director for the Civil Society Organisation of the All Progressives Congress, Naja’atu Mohammed has revealed that APC presidential candidate, Bola Tinubu does not have blueprint for the North.

This, she reiterated in her recent interview with Arise TV following her resignation from the APC.

“For God’s sake, what did we want? Can we continue to wallow in this? Can we continue to deceive ourselves? Who are we lying to? We’re only lying to ourselves.

“We see these things. The truth has already been written on the horizon. Why are we now turning the other eye? As far as my so-called exposure from the APC is concerned, what took them so long? They should have told the public before I resigned that they have kept me out.

“They are saying after my resignation they actually kicked me out…”

She, however, said she took her time before joining Tinubu’s campaign team because “they (APC) pleaded with me. I’m a Muslim. He (Tinubu) said, “in the name of Allah please accept this appointment.” I said: “Sir, you have to give me a blueprint” He said, “we don’t have a blueprint”. What is in their manifesto? I just told you that all the manifestos of the parties are the same”.

When probed further on reason for waiting this long before taking her decision to leave the party, she emphatically replied; “One of the problems is this, I did not want to be arrogant. Let me tell you what I did as the last resort was that I went knowing that this is Asiwaju and having pleaded with me in the name of Allah, I accepted. But my conscience was pricking me all the time”.