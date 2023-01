“Block all holes in your house to prevent rats from entering. Cover your dustbins and dispose of refuse properly”

The Anambra State Government has confirmed one death and 15 suspected cases of Lassa Fever in the state within January.

Lassa fever is an animal-borne, or zoonotic, the acute viral illness spread by the common African rat. It is endemic in parts of West Africa including Sierra Leone, Liberia, Guinea and Nigeria. Lassa fever is named after the town in Nigeria where the first cases occurred in 1969

Addressing journalists on Thursday, the state Commissioner for Health, Dr Afam Obidike, said the state’s emergency response team had already responded to the recorded cases while relevant surveillance measures were in place to curtail the spread.

He further said the government had constituted contact tracing teams to follow up on the cases.

He said, “So far in Anambra state, we have recorded 15 suspected cases of Lassa fever and one death.





The ministry is following the National guidelines in managing the cases of Lassa fever in the state. And we have started contact tracing to manage the situation and prevent further spread.”

Stating that a clean environment was key to reducing the risk of Lassa fever infection, Obidike advised residents to visit the nearest health facility if they noticed any signs and symptoms associated with Lassa fever which he said included fever, weakness, headaches, vomiting and muscle pains.

The Commissioner added, “Block all holes in your house to prevent rats from entering. Cover your dustbins and dispose of refuse properly.

Practice good personal and hand hygiene by frequently washing hands with soap under running water.”

On the outbreak of Diphtheria, the Commissioner said that the state had not recorded any case, adding that the ministry was on high alert and taking proactive measures to guard against the spread of the disease in the state.