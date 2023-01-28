Governor Inuwa assures continued support for education sector in Gombe

The overall winners who received the gift from the Governor are Mubarak Muhammad Aruwa from Gombe Local Government who emerged Overall Winner of 60 Hizb with Tafsir in the male category and Aishatu Kabiru Shu’aibu from Akko Local Government who emerge as ged overall winner, 60 Hizb with Tafsir in the female category.

Inuwa Yahaya also presented cheques for the Gombe State participants who won prizes at the National Competition. The cheques are prizes the participants received from the National Competition held earlier this year in Gusau, Zamfara State.

The Gombe State representatives who emerged winners at the national competition are: Aishatu Kabiru Shu’aibu who came 3rd in 60 Hizb with Tafseer and received 2 million Naira Cheque; Maryam Ibrahim Dan Azumi, 2nd Position 60 Hizb Without Tafseer, 2 million Naira Cheque; Mudarrif Abubakar, 6th position, 40 Hizb presented with 700,000 Naira cheque; Abdulrahman M. Abubakar 20 Hizb, 5th position, presented with 700,000 Naira cheque; Fatima Muhammad Abubakar, 4th position, 20 hizb who received a cheque of 700,000 Naira.

The other five participants who represented the State at the national competition but did not make it to the winner’s list received consolation prizes of 50,000 Naira each from the governor.

In his address, Inuwa Yahaya said education, in all its forms, formed the focal point of his administration, hence the huge investment and consistent support to the sector to enable it to provide the needed human resources for the development of the state and the nation at large.





He said that Qur’an Recitation Competition is an important annual event organised to promote Qur’anic Education and the good morals of the Islamic religion in general, emphasizing that his administration will continue to support the course of the competition for the role it plays in preserving and promoting societal peace, unity and progress.

“The competition had been ongoing in the state for quite a long, but when we came in, we added impetus to it by giving bigger prizes and giving incentives to those that are winning”, he said.

To ensure equity and justice for all, Governor Inuwa said his administration prepared a similar package for the Christian faithful. “Equally in the Bible competition from our Christian brethren, we have already provided prizes for those that went for Bible Competition. And when the committee set up comes up with the report, we shall also present prizes for them”, he said.

Inuwa urged other people, especially youths to emulate these outstanding personalities that are uplifting the name of the state. “I pray that our younger ones will imbibe, and learn from these worthy ambassadors that have gone to do Gombe proud”, he said.

Earlier in her address, the Commissioner of Education, Dr Aishatu Umar Maigari, extolled Governor Inuwa Yahaya’s uncommon zeal and commitment towards uplifting the standard of education in the state.

She specifically noted the governor’s Almajiri Integrated School Programme as one project that will promote Qur’anic and western education concurrently while instilling various skills to the learners to become self-reliant and contribute their quota to the development of their society.

Dr Aisha cited the already completed Goni Sani Ultra-Modern Tsanya Integrated School built by Governor Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya and other similar projects in the education sector as legacies that will benefit both the present and future generations.