Osun: Tribunal judgement mocks law and facts — Hon. Salam

The lawmaker representing Ede North, Ede South, Egbedore, Ejigbo Federal Constituency, Hon. Bamidele Salam has described the majority judgment of the judgement of the Osun State election petition tribunal as completely strange and a total deviation from established principles of electoral jurisprudence in Nigeria.

In his official reaction to the judgement via a statement made available to Nigerian Tribune, Hon. Salam said: “I have read this judgement and the dissenting one with the eyes of a Lawyer.

“The judgement is totally against the weight of evidence and facts presented in open court. It is also a clear and unfortunate departure from many decisions of superior courts of record. To say the least, this judgement mocks both the law and the facts of the case”

“The judgement strangely did a lot of cherry-picking of relevant facts and ignored rules of evidence, especially on what the courts do when there is conflicting secondary documentary evidence in court.

“With due respect to my Lords, the judgement is an attempt to put the burden of proof of facts alleged by the petitioner on the respondents, which runs contrary to law and our sense of justice “





Hon. Bamidele Salam decried attempts by the Election Petition Tribunal to reverse the gains made with the painstaking efforts of members of the National Assembly to strengthen the electoral process with the approval of the use of the Bimodal Voters Accreditation System (BVAS) in support of other paper documentations in conducting elections in Nigeria.

“What the Tribunal had done is a dangerous ambush of the progress so far made with the Independent National Electoral Commission to give Nigerians free and fair election and Nigerians must rise against the surreptitious landmine being laid with the Tribunal judgement in Osun,” Hon. Salam noted.

He, therefore, urged Osun Residents to remain confident in the ability of the Appellate courts to correct the wrongs of the Tribunal and restore the mandate of the electorate given to Senator Nurudeen Ademola Adeleke in the July 16th 2022 election.