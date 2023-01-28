Anti-party activities: PDP lifts suspension on Ayeni, Babatunde of Ekiti chapter

The National Working Committee (NWC) of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has lifted the suspension of two members of the party in Ekiti State, part of the seven it recently hammered for anti-party activities.

They are Prince Funso Ayeni (Ekiti North Senatorial Candidate) and Otunba Ajayi Babatunde Samuel (Ekiti North II Federal Constituency Candidate) from the party.

Both men had distanced themselves from the accusation and affirmed their loyalty to the national leadership of the main opposition party.

Those that had been suspended with the duo are Ajijola Lateef Oladimeji (Ekiti Central), Emiola Adenike Jennifer (Ekiti South II), Olayinka James Olalere (Ekiti Central), Akerele Oluyinka (Ekiti North I), and Fayose Oluwajomiloju John (Ekiti Central I).

A statement issued on Saturday by Hon. Debo Ologunagba, National Publicity Secretary, explained that the decision to lift the suspension was sequel to the report of the Disciplinary Committee which recommended it “on the ground of manifest remorse, an apology for their conduct, affirmed loyalty to the Party and the PDP Constitution (as amended in 2017) as well as renewed commitment towards the success of the PDP at all levels in the 2023 general elections.”

It added: “By the lifting of the suspension, the status of Prince Funso Ayeni and Otunba Ajayi Babatunde Samuel as members of the PDP and especially as PDP Candidates for Ekiti North Senatorial District and Ekiti North II Federal Constituency respectively in the 2023 general election are fully restored.”

The NWC urged all members, supporters and teeming members of PDP in Ekiti State to remain united and continue to work together for the success of the party at all levels in the 2023 general elections.

