Governor Bello receives Senator Shetima

Kogi State Governor, His Excellency Yahaya Bello on Monday evening received former Borno State Governor, Senator Kashim Shettima at his Abuja residence.

Senator Shettima is the running mate to the All Progressives Congress (APC)’ presidential candidate, Senator Bola Ahmed Tinubu in the forthcoming 2023 General Election.

The governor and his guest had a brief closed-door meeting which centred on various plans and strategies for winning the forthcoming presidential election for the ruling party.

