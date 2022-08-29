2023: Appeal Court restores Delta Speaker as PDP guber candidate

The Court of Appeal, Abuja Division has restored the Speaker of Delta State House of Assembly, Francis Oborevwori as the governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the 2023 governorship election in the state.

The judgement of the Court, delivered on Monday, voided and set aside the judgment of the Federal High Court which had, on July 7, 2022, nullified his nomination on ground of certificate forgery and perjury.

Justice Peter Ige, who delivered the judgement of the Appellate court, held that claims against the Speaker were criminal in nature and must be proved beyond reasonable doubts.

The Appellate Court also held that David Edevbie, who filed the suit at the Federal High Court, ought to have approached the court via Writ of Summons to enable resolution of disputes and not by originating summons where only affidavit evidence is required.

Justice Ige said, the allegations of certificate forgery and faking of documents against the Speaker were such that required witnesses from those who issued the certificates and the alleged fake documents.

The court, therefore, upheld the victory of the Speaker at the May 25, 2022 primary election where he polled 590 votes to defeat Edevbie who polled only 113 votes to come second.

Justice Ige held that Justice Taiwo Taiwo’s judgment, which upheld certificate forgery against the Speaker, was a miscarriage of justice because the criminal allegations were not established as required by law.