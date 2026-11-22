…scholars unveil book on legislative oversight

Political scientists have warned that legislative oversight loses its purpose when lawmakers either turn it into a tool for attacking the executive or surrender their independence by blindly endorsing its actions, arguing that both extremes undermine good governance.

The scholars, Emeritus Prof. John Ayoade, Prof. Emmanuel Ojo and Dr. Babatola G. Akinsanmi, gave the warning in a joint statement issued on Sunday to announce the publication of ‘The Handbook of Legislative Oversight’, a new book examining the horizontal and vertical dimensions of legislative oversight.

They described legislative oversight as central to democratic governance, noting that it formed an integral part of the system of checks and balances designed to ensure accountability and quality control among the arms of government.

The three experts emphasised the responsibility of legislators, be they senators, members of the House of Representatives or state Houses of Assembly, to enforce, protect and nurture the oversight function, describing it as fundamental to their mandate and their commitment to the electorate.

According to them, legislation without oversight effectively renders the legislature irrelevant by giving the executive unchecked powers.

“Legislation without oversight essentially nullifies the legislature because it practically lets loose the executive.

“Oversight, in reality, is a control mechanism that guides the behaviour of public institutions,” they said.

The scholars warned that the absence of effective oversight could undermine the philosophy of separation of powers and create a vacuum in the representation of the people.

They stated further, “Such an eventuality will neutralise the ameliorative braking philosophy that informs the separation of powers, with consequential effects. It does not only make the legislature redundant, but it also creates a functional vacuum in the representation of the electorate.

“In effect, therefore, the electorate is vicariously delinked from governance. It is not only the absence of oversight that portends such calamity for governance, as poor, inefficient and collusive oversight has an equally deleterious effect.

“A legislature that intentionally or inadvertently surrenders its right and power of oversight abdicates its mandate and compact with the people. Such self-abnegation by the legislature for any reason is a simultaneous betrayal of both the people and the mandate.”

Drawing from empirical evidence across African democracies, the political scientists examined the delicate relationship between the legislature and the executive, describing it as a balance between cooperation and opposition, which they termed “cooperative antagonism.”

They warned that excessive confrontation could turn oversight into an adversarial exercise, while excessive cordiality could reduce the legislature to a rubber stamp.

“When the balance is skewed in favour of opposition, as between (the late Umar) Ghali Na’Abba and Obasanjo in Nigeria, oversight becomes adversarial. On the other hand, when the relationship is too cosy and cordial, the legislature is seen as a rubber stamp.

“Either way, good governance is the loser. The equilibrium is most at risk when different political parties control the legislature and the executive. This is not to say that the equilibrium cannot be threatened where the same party controls the two arms of government”, they added.

The political scientists noted that although the three arms of government were expected to pursue the common goal of delivering the best service to the people, disagreements could arise over what constituted the best approach and how it should be achieved.

“The delicate nature can be summarised in the statement that antagonism, as much as uncritical cooperation, are enemies of good governance”, the scholars stated.

They explained that the book was designed to sensitise legislators to the importance of oversight and equip them with essential knowledge of its theoretical and practical applications to improve their capacity to discharge their responsibilities effectively.